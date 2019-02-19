Games and Videos/Audiocasts: Frostwood, DXVK, Metro Exodus, Linux Gaming News Punch and Liam from GamingonLinux

Murder mystery adventure 'Rainswept' adds Linux support Frostwood Interactive have now officially released Rainswept for Linux, a murder mystery point & click adventure. Originally released on February 1st this year, so we've not had long to wait on this one!

Work-In-Progress "DXVK-Native" Allows For Better Wine/System Integration There's work-in-progress patches for DXVK and Wine to improve the integration between the two for this Direct3D-on-Vulkan library. Currently DXVK can be built as a Windows DLL that can then be loaded on Wine, but this ultimately requires some manual installation steps or using third-party tools. The "DXVK-Native" work would improve the DXVK/Wine integration by allowing DXVK to be built as a native Linux system library (libdxvk.so) that Wine could then utilize without needing any manual/third-party installation steps. This approach was recommended by upstream Wine developers and currently being done by an independent developer for DXVK, not DXVK lead developer Philip Rebohle.

Metro Exodus | Linux Gaming | Ubuntu 18.04 | Steam Play

Linux Gaming News Punch - Episode 1 Welcome to something new and a little different, at least once a week I will be doing a video (and podcast-like audio) of recent Linux gaming news in bite-size form. As I go with it, I'm hoping it will evolve into something interesting as a companion to the website itself. The time is quite cramped, so future episodes will likely be longer but not by much. The point is to keep it bite-sized.

Destination Linux EP109 – Powered By Radeon On this episode of Destination Linux, we have a special guest with Liam from GamingonLinux.com joining us to talk Linux Gaming news. We’ll also talk about some new releases for Ubuntu, Plasma and OBS Studio. We’ll discuss some unfortunate news for LinuxTracker. Later in the show, we’ll take a look at the latest and greatest from AMD with the Radeon VII. All that and much more including our Tips, Tricks and Software Spotlight picks!

GNU World Order 13x9

Programming: Python and GitLab

Most Popular Open Source Projects In Python Programming Machine learning and software development make up a large part of all the open-sources projects created with the help of Python. In recent years, these projects caused the creation of many working places for programmers interested in open-source development. Naming the most popular such open-source projects written in Python, it is necessary to mention TensorFlow, Keras, Scikit-learn, Flask, Django, Tornado, Pandas, Kivy, Matplotlib, and the Requests.

Most popular programming language frameworks and tools for machine learning More than 1,300 people mainly working in the tech, finance and healthcare revealed which machine-learning technologies they use at their firms, in a new O'Reilly survey. The list is a mix of software frameworks and libraries for data science favorite Python, big data platforms, and cloud-based services that handle each stage of the machine-learning pipeline.

GitLab considers moving to a single Rails codebase by combining the two existing repositories The team at GitLab is now considering to move towards a single Rails repository by combining the two existing repositories. Although the GitLab Community Edition code would remain open source and MIT licensed and also the GitLab Enterprise Edition code would remain source available and proprietary.

$1.1 billion GitLab hires two new executives as it takes on GitHub and prepares to go public in 2020 As it prepares to go public in November 2020, $1.1 billion code-sharing startup GitLab announced on Tuesday that it is hiring two new executives into its highest levels of leadership. Michael McBride, who was previously at the security company Lookout, is joining GitLab as Chief Revenue Officer. Todd Barr, who was most recently at Red Hat, joins as Chief Marketing Officer. "The company grew tremendously," McBride told Business Insider. "We're in a new chapter of growth that is global. We're serving markets all over the world. It's also very horizontal. That scope is a new sort of stage for us." McBride and Barr both see challenges ahead for GitLab in terms of competition, as companies like Microsoft's GitHub and Atlassian are delivering similar products. GitLab, like its rivals, helps large teams of programmers all work on the same code at the same time, making it possible to build ever-larger software products.

Git v2.21.0