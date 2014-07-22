Games and Videos/Audiocasts: Frostwood, DXVK, Metro Exodus, Linux Gaming News Punch and Liam from GamingonLinux
-
Murder mystery adventure 'Rainswept' adds Linux support
Frostwood Interactive have now officially released Rainswept for Linux, a murder mystery point & click adventure. Originally released on February 1st this year, so we've not had long to wait on this one!
-
Work-In-Progress "DXVK-Native" Allows For Better Wine/System Integration
There's work-in-progress patches for DXVK and Wine to improve the integration between the two for this Direct3D-on-Vulkan library.
Currently DXVK can be built as a Windows DLL that can then be loaded on Wine, but this ultimately requires some manual installation steps or using third-party tools. The "DXVK-Native" work would improve the DXVK/Wine integration by allowing DXVK to be built as a native Linux system library (libdxvk.so) that Wine could then utilize without needing any manual/third-party installation steps. This approach was recommended by upstream Wine developers and currently being done by an independent developer for DXVK, not DXVK lead developer Philip Rebohle.
-
Metro Exodus | Linux Gaming | Ubuntu 18.04 | Steam Play
-
Linux Gaming News Punch - Episode 1
Welcome to something new and a little different, at least once a week I will be doing a video (and podcast-like audio) of recent Linux gaming news in bite-size form.
As I go with it, I'm hoping it will evolve into something interesting as a companion to the website itself. The time is quite cramped, so future episodes will likely be longer but not by much. The point is to keep it bite-sized.
-
Destination Linux EP109 – Powered By Radeon
On this episode of Destination Linux, we have a special guest with Liam from GamingonLinux.com joining us to talk Linux Gaming news. We’ll also talk about some new releases for Ubuntu, Plasma and OBS Studio. We’ll discuss some unfortunate news for LinuxTracker. Later in the show, we’ll take a look at the latest and greatest from AMD with the Radeon VII. All that and much more including our Tips, Tricks and Software Spotlight picks!
-
GNU World Order 13x9
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 728 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Games: Creatura, Rise to Ruins, BYTEPATH, WarriOrb
HP among 34 organisations that have just joined the Linux Foundation
The Linux Foundation has announced that a further 34 organisations have joined its ranks. 29 of the new recruits, including HP, have joined as Silver members while the other 5 enlisted as Associate members. Members of the Linux Foundation help support the development of open source software and in turn benefit from software. According to the Linux Foundation, upon joining the organisation, many of the new members joined some of the existing projects including Automotive Grade Linux, the Ceph Foundation, the Cloud Native Computing Foundation, Hyperledger - a blockchain collaboration project, LF Edge, and Zephyr.
Android Leftovers
What Linus Torvalds really thinks about ARM processors
In a relatively obscure processor web forum, Real World Technologies, Linus Torvalds shared his thoughts on why x86 took over the server market and ARM is unlikely to be as successful. A few people immediately thought Torvalds was saying you should forget about ARM in servers. That's not what he said. First, Torvalds explained why he doesn't think cross-platform CPU development, such as that between x86 and ARM, works well. "I can pretty much guarantee that as long as everybody does cross-development, the platform won't be all that stable." He went on...
Recent comments
4 hours 2 min ago
4 hours 26 min ago
14 hours 28 min ago
15 hours 4 min ago
15 hours 37 min ago
15 hours 39 min ago
1 day 11 hours ago
1 day 13 hours ago
2 days 5 hours ago
2 days 5 hours ago