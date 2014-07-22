Google: GNU/Linux Under Chrome OS, Foxxum Launches Linux AOSP UI
Chrome OS 74 will enable audio for Linux apps
You can install and run Linux apps on most recent Chromebooks thanks to Google’s Crostini software. That makes Chromebooks feel a lot more like “real” laptops, since you can now run desktop software like GIMP or LibreOffice. But there are a few things Linux apps still can’t do.
They don’t support hardware-accelerated graphics. And they don’t support audio. But that second restriction looks like it’s on its way out.
Foxxum launches Linux AOSP UI
China-based OEM Asano’s products are sold in more than 110 countries and as part of the new deal, Asano will integrate the Foxxum app store on all sold devices. It will feature global and local apps and custom-made interface and designs for all brands. The app store will be available on Linux and AOSP OS based devices from beginning of 2019 to deliver what the companies says will be ‘competitive’, next generation smart TV user experiences.
“Working with Foxxum’s app store will allow us to further enhance our products,” remarked Asano CEO He Xing. “The company’s know-how, speed and professionalism fits our high-quality standards and most importantly will satisfy our customer’s demands.”
Games: Creatura, Rise to Ruins, BYTEPATH, WarriOrb
HP among 34 organisations that have just joined the Linux Foundation
The Linux Foundation has announced that a further 34 organisations have joined its ranks. 29 of the new recruits, including HP, have joined as Silver members while the other 5 enlisted as Associate members. Members of the Linux Foundation help support the development of open source software and in turn benefit from software. According to the Linux Foundation, upon joining the organisation, many of the new members joined some of the existing projects including Automotive Grade Linux, the Ceph Foundation, the Cloud Native Computing Foundation, Hyperledger - a blockchain collaboration project, LF Edge, and Zephyr.
Android Leftovers
What Linus Torvalds really thinks about ARM processors
In a relatively obscure processor web forum, Real World Technologies, Linus Torvalds shared his thoughts on why x86 took over the server market and ARM is unlikely to be as successful. A few people immediately thought Torvalds was saying you should forget about ARM in servers. That's not what he said. First, Torvalds explained why he doesn't think cross-platform CPU development, such as that between x86 and ARM, works well. "I can pretty much guarantee that as long as everybody does cross-development, the platform won't be all that stable." He went on...
