Canonical Preps Emergency Point Releases for Ubuntu 16.04 LTS & Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
Following on the footsteps of the Debian Project, which released the Debian GNU/Linux 9.7 point release for the stable Stretch series, which only contained a patched APT package manager, Canonical also wants to offer users a secure installation medium for deploying the Ubuntu 16.04 LTS and Ubuntu 14.04 LTS operating systems.
"In the light of the recently discovered and fixed APT vulnerability, we have decided to re-build all our supported ISOs that could be potentially affected," said Lukasz Zemczak in a mailing list announcement on Friday. "We did not plan for another Xenial point-release but oh well, what can you do. Security is important."
HP among 34 organisations that have just joined the Linux Foundation

The Linux Foundation has announced that a further 34 organisations have joined its ranks. 29 of the new recruits, including HP, have joined as Silver members while the other 5 enlisted as Associate members. Members of the Linux Foundation help support the development of open source software and in turn benefit from software. According to the Linux Foundation, upon joining the organisation, many of the new members joined some of the existing projects including Automotive Grade Linux, the Ceph Foundation, the Cloud Native Computing Foundation, Hyperledger - a blockchain collaboration project, LF Edge, and Zephyr.
What Linus Torvalds really thinks about ARM processors

In a relatively obscure processor web forum, Real World Technologies, Linus Torvalds shared his thoughts on why x86 took over the server market and ARM is unlikely to be as successful. A few people immediately thought Torvalds was saying you should forget about ARM in servers. That's not what he said. First, Torvalds explained why he doesn't think cross-platform CPU development, such as that between x86 and ARM, works well. "I can pretty much guarantee that as long as everybody does cross-development, the platform won't be all that stable." He went on...
