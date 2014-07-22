NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Linux Gaming Benchmarks
Last week NVIDIA unveiled the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti as their first Turing graphics card shipping without the RTX/tensor cores enabled and that allowing the company to introduce their first sub-$300 graphics card of this new generation. I bought an EVGA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti XC Black graphics card for delivering Linux OpenGL/Vulkan gaming benchmarks of this TU116 GPU and have the initial results to share today compared to a total of 16 different NVIDIA GeForce / AMD Radeon graphics cards on the latest Linux graphics drivers.
The GeForce GTX 1660 Ti features 1536 CUDA cores and the GPU base clock frequency is 1500MHz with a 1770MHz boost clock frequency for the reference specifications. The GTX 1660 Ti features 6GB of GDDR6 video memory yielding 288 GB/s of video memory bandwidth.
Games: Creatura, Rise to Ruins, BYTEPATH, WarriOrb
HP among 34 organisations that have just joined the Linux Foundation
The Linux Foundation has announced that a further 34 organisations have joined its ranks. 29 of the new recruits, including HP, have joined as Silver members while the other 5 enlisted as Associate members. Members of the Linux Foundation help support the development of open source software and in turn benefit from software. According to the Linux Foundation, upon joining the organisation, many of the new members joined some of the existing projects including Automotive Grade Linux, the Ceph Foundation, the Cloud Native Computing Foundation, Hyperledger - a blockchain collaboration project, LF Edge, and Zephyr.
Android Leftovers
What Linus Torvalds really thinks about ARM processors
In a relatively obscure processor web forum, Real World Technologies, Linus Torvalds shared his thoughts on why x86 took over the server market and ARM is unlikely to be as successful. A few people immediately thought Torvalds was saying you should forget about ARM in servers. That's not what he said. First, Torvalds explained why he doesn't think cross-platform CPU development, such as that between x86 and ARM, works well. "I can pretty much guarantee that as long as everybody does cross-development, the platform won't be all that stable." He went on...
