Android Leftovers
-
Does the Galaxy S10 support eSIM?
-
How to Update Android: Check for and Install Android Version Updates
-
What Fax Machines, Printers And Android Phones Can Tell Us About The State Of Cybersecurity In 2019
-
Android tablets, 2-in-1s sales fall
-
Alleged OnePlus 3 / 3T Android Pie update screenshot surfaces
-
[List] Galaxy S8 Android Pie update available in these countries
-
The Galaxy Watch Active could be one of 2019's best smartwatches
-
Poco F1 tries to resolve some issues, feedback from users
-
Android Is Helping Kill Passwords on a Billion Devices
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 563 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Games: Creatura, Rise to Ruins, BYTEPATH, WarriOrb
HP among 34 organisations that have just joined the Linux Foundation
The Linux Foundation has announced that a further 34 organisations have joined its ranks. 29 of the new recruits, including HP, have joined as Silver members while the other 5 enlisted as Associate members. Members of the Linux Foundation help support the development of open source software and in turn benefit from software. According to the Linux Foundation, upon joining the organisation, many of the new members joined some of the existing projects including Automotive Grade Linux, the Ceph Foundation, the Cloud Native Computing Foundation, Hyperledger - a blockchain collaboration project, LF Edge, and Zephyr.
Android Leftovers
What Linus Torvalds really thinks about ARM processors
In a relatively obscure processor web forum, Real World Technologies, Linus Torvalds shared his thoughts on why x86 took over the server market and ARM is unlikely to be as successful. A few people immediately thought Torvalds was saying you should forget about ARM in servers. That's not what he said. First, Torvalds explained why he doesn't think cross-platform CPU development, such as that between x86 and ARM, works well. "I can pretty much guarantee that as long as everybody does cross-development, the platform won't be all that stable." He went on...
Recent comments
4 hours 2 min ago
4 hours 26 min ago
14 hours 28 min ago
15 hours 4 min ago
15 hours 37 min ago
15 hours 39 min ago
1 day 11 hours ago
1 day 13 hours ago
2 days 5 hours ago
2 days 5 hours ago