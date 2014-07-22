Games: Creatura, Rise to Ruins, BYTEPATH, WarriOrb
Creatura, a virtual-vivarium evolution simulator arrives on Linux
Creatura is a very interesting concept, a virtual-vivarium evolution simulator from developer Koksny and it's now on Linux. I'm liking this trend lately, we seem to be seeing a good few more games about creating and sustaining life, rather than destroying it.
Rise to Ruins, the godlike village sim is leaving Early Access this year, big update out and Linux sales info
Rise to Ruins, one of my favourite indie games that mixes in a city-builder with tower defense and god-like interactions with powers has a big update out. Also, it's going to finally leave Early Access later this year.
The "InDev 32" update brings in an overhaul of the entire particle system, which allows some much more interesting effects in the game. Particles in Rise to Ruins can now be "all shapes and sizes, and even animations" so nearly all the particle effects in the game have been updated and improved.
Detect the next game level
Hello and welcome back to the current pygame project. In this article, we will create a new method to determine whether the boy has reached the door or not and if he did then the player will reach the next level. We will not create a new level yet so in this case, the game will restart again after the boy has reached the door. We will also temporary mute the player-enemy collision detection method because without the mana the boy will collide with the enemy and it will be a game over before the boy reaches the door, we will create the mana class in the next chapter. There are two files we need to edit in this chapter, first we will add in the door position list in the boy object class.
Sail Forth, a procedural sailing adventure with beautiful scenery is coming to Linux
With a seriously beautiful style to it, Sail Forth looks like a pretty sweet naval adventure game coming to Linux later this year.
TerraTech, the open-world sandbox vehicle builder adds a co-op creative mode
Working towards adding in co-op support to the actual campaign, TerraTech now at least has a co-op creative mode.
This new mode allows you and three other people to adventure together and create whatever the heck you want. It has Steam invite support, so it should be nice and easy to play with others.
Seriously stylish adventure game Trüberbrook to release March 12th with Linux support
Headup have announced that the sci-fi mystery adventure game Trüberbrook from developer btf is going to release on March 12th and this will include Linux support.
While the Steam store page doesn't list Linux (GOG does) in the system requirements, the press email just recently sent out very clearly states Linux support still so that's good news.
The developer of BYTEPATH has shared some sales data including how Linux sales went
BYTEPATH, a retro arcade shooter with a skill-tree inspired by Path of Exile has now be out for a whole year, so the developer has shared some detailed on how it went.
WarriOrb, a 2.5D action adventure platformer now has a long demo out with Linux support
WarriOrb certainly ticks a number of boxes, this 2.5D action adventure platformer has a gorgeous 3D environment and the developer recently put up a pretty long demo.
HP among 34 organisations that have just joined the Linux Foundation
The Linux Foundation has announced that a further 34 organisations have joined its ranks. 29 of the new recruits, including HP, have joined as Silver members while the other 5 enlisted as Associate members. Members of the Linux Foundation help support the development of open source software and in turn benefit from software. According to the Linux Foundation, upon joining the organisation, many of the new members joined some of the existing projects including Automotive Grade Linux, the Ceph Foundation, the Cloud Native Computing Foundation, Hyperledger - a blockchain collaboration project, LF Edge, and Zephyr.
Android Leftovers
What Linus Torvalds really thinks about ARM processors
In a relatively obscure processor web forum, Real World Technologies, Linus Torvalds shared his thoughts on why x86 took over the server market and ARM is unlikely to be as successful. A few people immediately thought Torvalds was saying you should forget about ARM in servers. That's not what he said. First, Torvalds explained why he doesn't think cross-platform CPU development, such as that between x86 and ARM, works well. "I can pretty much guarantee that as long as everybody does cross-development, the platform won't be all that stable." He went on...
