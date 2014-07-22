Language Selection

Mozilla: Rust, Mixed Reality, Spying (Ads) and Exercising Software Freedom on Firefox

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 25th of February 2019 09:04:18 PM Filed under
Moz/FF
  • The Rust Programming Language Blog: Changes in the core team

    With Rust 2018 having shipped, this is a natural time of transition. While we’ll miss Nick and Aaron’s contributions to the core team, we are very excited for them to be focusing on something new, and we’re very happy that they are still going to stay involved with Rust. We’re also looking into growing the core team to help with the work ahead.

  • Mozilla VR Blog: Bringing Firefox Reality to HoloLens 2

    Our Mixed Reality program at Mozilla is focused on bringing the best browsers, services, and tools for developers to ensure that users have a safe, private experience with open, accessible technology. Alongside our desktop and standalone VR browser efforts, this prototype of Firefox Reality for HoloLens 2 will ensure that the immersive web works for all users, regardless of device they are on.

  • Mozilla Future Releases Blog: Exploring alternative funding models for the web

    The online advertising ecosystem is broken. The majority of digital advertising revenue is going to a small handful of companies, leaving other publishers with scraps. Meanwhile users are on the receiving end of terrible experiences and pervasive tracking designed to get them to click on ads or share even more personal data.

    Earlier this month, we shared our perspective about the need to find a better web ecosystem balance that puts publishers and users at the center of the online value exchange. For users, we began our efforts with curbing pervasive tracking as we believe that this is necessary to protect privacy as a fundamental human right. For publishers, we believe that these same measures will help shift long-term ecosystem incentives which are currently stripping value from publishers and fueling rampant ad fraud. However, it is important to acknowledge that such change can take time and that publishers are hurting today.

    That’s why we’ve turned our attention toward finding a more sustainable ecosystem balance for publishers and users alike. But unlike other companies that would explore possible solutions behind closed doors, we’re transparent and experiment with new ideas in the open, especially when those ideas could have a significant impact on how the web ecosystems works, or fundamentally change the value exchange we have with the people who rely on our products and services. In 2019, we will continue to explore new product features and offerings, including our ongoing focus on identifying a more sustainable ecosystem balance for both publishers and users.

  • Exercising software freedom on Firefox

    I’m becoming a minority in another way: I use Firefox. And Firefox uses GTK+. That means I can use Emacs keybindings in Firefox.

    Ah, but there’s a rub. Firefox binds C-n (or as most people would call it, “ctrl-n”) to new window. This is probably okay for people who don’t have the intersectionality of Emacs keybindings everywhere and Firefox. But for me, it’s intolerable. If I want to move a cursor down, I have to instead perform a very unnatural-feeling motion of moving my right hand to the arrow keys and hit the arrow down button. For those accostumed to using arrow keys, imagine if every time you pressed the down arrow Firefox would open a new window. Imagine software reacting so at odds to your habituation.

    Up until Firefox 56 there was an easy workaround. You could download extensions that would let you configure Firefox’s keyboard shorcuts, including disable some of them. I used to do this. The world, however, marches on and so does Firefox. Many extensions cannot do what they once did and the easy fix was gone.

Games: Creatura, Rise to Ruins, BYTEPATH, WarriOrb

  • Creatura, a virtual-vivarium evolution simulator arrives on Linux
    Creatura is a very interesting concept, a virtual-vivarium evolution simulator from developer Koksny and it's now on Linux. I'm liking this trend lately, we seem to be seeing a good few more games about creating and sustaining life, rather than destroying it.
  • Rise to Ruins, the godlike village sim is leaving Early Access this year, big update out and Linux sales info
    Rise to Ruins, one of my favourite indie games that mixes in a city-builder with tower defense and god-like interactions with powers has a big update out. Also, it's going to finally leave Early Access later this year. The "InDev 32" update brings in an overhaul of the entire particle system, which allows some much more interesting effects in the game. Particles in Rise to Ruins can now be "all shapes and sizes, and even animations" so nearly all the particle effects in the game have been updated and improved.
  • Detect the next game level
    Hello and welcome back to the current pygame project. In this article, we will create a new method to determine whether the boy has reached the door or not and if he did then the player will reach the next level. We will not create a new level yet so in this case, the game will restart again after the boy has reached the door. We will also temporary mute the player-enemy collision detection method because without the mana the boy will collide with the enemy and it will be a game over before the boy reaches the door, we will create the mana class in the next chapter. There are two files we need to edit in this chapter, first we will add in the door position list in the boy object class.
  • Sail Forth, a procedural sailing adventure with beautiful scenery is coming to Linux
    With a seriously beautiful style to it, Sail Forth looks like a pretty sweet naval adventure game coming to Linux later this year.
  • TerraTech, the open-world sandbox vehicle builder adds a co-op creative mode
    Working towards adding in co-op support to the actual campaign, TerraTech now at least has a co-op creative mode. This new mode allows you and three other people to adventure together and create whatever the heck you want. It has Steam invite support, so it should be nice and easy to play with others.
  • Seriously stylish adventure game Trüberbrook to release March 12th with Linux support
    Headup have announced that the sci-fi mystery adventure game Trüberbrook from developer btf is going to release on March 12th and this will include Linux support. While the Steam store page doesn't list Linux (GOG does) in the system requirements, the press email just recently sent out very clearly states Linux support still so that's good news.
  • The developer of BYTEPATH has shared some sales data including how Linux sales went
    BYTEPATH, a retro arcade shooter with a skill-tree inspired by Path of Exile has now be out for a whole year, so the developer has shared some detailed on how it went.
  • WarriOrb, a 2.5D action adventure platformer now has a long demo out with Linux support
    WarriOrb certainly ticks a number of boxes, this 2.5D action adventure platformer has a gorgeous 3D environment and the developer recently put up a pretty long demo.

HP among 34 organisations that have just joined the Linux Foundation

The Linux Foundation has announced that a further 34 organisations have joined its ranks. 29 of the new recruits, including HP, have joined as Silver members while the other 5 enlisted as Associate members. Members of the Linux Foundation help support the development of open source software and in turn benefit from software. According to the Linux Foundation, upon joining the organisation, many of the new members joined some of the existing projects including Automotive Grade Linux, the Ceph Foundation, the Cloud Native Computing Foundation, Hyperledger - a blockchain collaboration project, LF Edge, and Zephyr. Read more

Android Leftovers

What Linus Torvalds really thinks about ARM processors

In a relatively obscure processor web forum, Real World Technologies, Linus Torvalds shared his thoughts on why x86 took over the server market and ARM is unlikely to be as successful. A few people immediately thought Torvalds was saying you should forget about ARM in servers. That's not what he said. First, Torvalds explained why he doesn't think cross-platform CPU development, such as that between x86 and ARM, works well. "I can pretty much guarantee that as long as everybody does cross-development, the platform won't be all that stable." He went on... Read more

