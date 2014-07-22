New Delhi [India] Feb 22 (ANI): The second edition of Open Source Summit was organised in New Delhi by Bharat Exhibitions and it was a roaring success.

"Open Source is where all the innovation happens", said Peter Lees, Chief Technologist

Director of Sales Engineering, Asia Pacific, SUSE, while speaking at the inaugural session of the

"Open Source Summit, 2019".

According to him, all the new technologies, all the new ideas and all the new approach have their foundation in open source.