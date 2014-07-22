OSS Leftovers
Bugs found so far in EasyOS 1.0.8
Open Source Security Podcast: Episode 135 - Passwords, AI, and cloud strategy
Josh and Kurt talk about change your password day (what a terrible day). Google's password checkup (not a terrible idea), an AI finding new spice flavors we expect will one day take over the world, and we finish up on a new DoD cloud strategy. Also Josh burnt his finger, but is going to be OK.
Open Source is where innovation happens
New Delhi [India] Feb 22 (ANI): The second edition of Open Source Summit was organised in New Delhi by Bharat Exhibitions and it was a roaring success.
"Open Source is where all the innovation happens", said Peter Lees, Chief Technologist
Director of Sales Engineering, Asia Pacific, SUSE, while speaking at the inaugural session of the
"Open Source Summit, 2019".
According to him, all the new technologies, all the new ideas and all the new approach have their foundation in open source.
Diving into Merkle Trees
This is a transcript of my talk on Diving into Merkle Trees that I will give at Lambda Days and ScaleConf Colombia. Slides and video should be up soon!
Introduced in 1979 by Ralph C. Merkle in his Thesis: Secrecy, Authentications, and Public Key Systems, the Merkle Tree, also known as a binary hash tree, is a data structure used for efficiently summarizing and verifying the integrity of large sets of data enabling users to verify the authenticity of their received responses.
Games: Creatura, Rise to Ruins, BYTEPATH, WarriOrb
HP among 34 organisations that have just joined the Linux Foundation
The Linux Foundation has announced that a further 34 organisations have joined its ranks. 29 of the new recruits, including HP, have joined as Silver members while the other 5 enlisted as Associate members. Members of the Linux Foundation help support the development of open source software and in turn benefit from software. According to the Linux Foundation, upon joining the organisation, many of the new members joined some of the existing projects including Automotive Grade Linux, the Ceph Foundation, the Cloud Native Computing Foundation, Hyperledger - a blockchain collaboration project, LF Edge, and Zephyr.
Android Leftovers
What Linus Torvalds really thinks about ARM processors
In a relatively obscure processor web forum, Real World Technologies, Linus Torvalds shared his thoughts on why x86 took over the server market and ARM is unlikely to be as successful. A few people immediately thought Torvalds was saying you should forget about ARM in servers. That's not what he said. First, Torvalds explained why he doesn't think cross-platform CPU development, such as that between x86 and ARM, works well. "I can pretty much guarantee that as long as everybody does cross-development, the platform won't be all that stable." He went on...
