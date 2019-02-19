Net Insight adds support for Reliable Internet Stream Transport (RIST) to its Nimbra portfolio, enabling its customers to exchange content with anyone supporting the RIST specification. Furthermore, Net Insight makes its implementation available to everyone in the industry as open source to help accelerate adoption, and at the same time takes a leading co-chair role in the collaborative RIST Forum.

Support for RIST is now available as a software-only upgrade, making Nimbra interoperable with other vendors implementing the RIST specifications. To further accelerate the adoption of RIST, Net Insight is making their RIST implementation widely available as open source.

“While proprietary technology plays an important role in an emerging market to accelerate innovation, the Internet transport market is now mature enough to prioritize collaboration before incremental innovation,” says Love Thyresson, Head of Internet Media Transport, Net Insight. “By not only implementing RIST but also making it open source, it becomes available to both our existing Nimbra users and to the entire industry. This simplifies adoption of RIST for everyone and further accelerates market interoperability.”