today's leftovers
How To Run A Command For A Specific Time In Linux
How to Install Grub Customizer on Ubuntu
How to Install OpenCart on Ubuntu 18.04
How to Play Apple Music in Linux
How to Install cPanel v76 on Google Cloud
Net Insight’s Makes RIST Open Source; Takes Lead at RIST Forum
Net Insight adds support for Reliable Internet Stream Transport (RIST) to its Nimbra portfolio, enabling its customers to exchange content with anyone supporting the RIST specification. Furthermore, Net Insight makes its implementation available to everyone in the industry as open source to help accelerate adoption, and at the same time takes a leading co-chair role in the collaborative RIST Forum.
[...]
Support for RIST is now available as a software-only upgrade, making Nimbra interoperable with other vendors implementing the RIST specifications. To further accelerate the adoption of RIST, Net Insight is making their RIST implementation widely available as open source.
“While proprietary technology plays an important role in an emerging market to accelerate innovation, the Internet transport market is now mature enough to prioritize collaboration before incremental innovation,” says Love Thyresson, Head of Internet Media Transport, Net Insight. “By not only implementing RIST but also making it open source, it becomes available to both our existing Nimbra users and to the entire industry. This simplifies adoption of RIST for everyone and further accelerates market interoperability.”
Streaming Data App Builder Goes Open Source
The San Jose-based company founded in 2015 likens its edge-based software to a distributed operating system for building “real-time analytics and machine learning applications.” Company executives dismiss centralized “store then analyze” architectures as unfit for edge applications like the Internet of Things (IoT).
New EPRI Open-Source Software Accelerates Implementation of Intelligent DER in Compliance with Emerging Requirements for DER Interconnection
Facebook open sources SPARTA to simplify abstract interpretation
TriggerMesh Launches Open Source Knative Lambda Sources for Multicloud Serverless Interoperability
Volentix offers next step in the development of digital assets
New open-source bioinformatics tool identifies factors responsible for diseases
Researchers from Boston University School of Medicine (BUSM) have developed and tested a new computational tool, Candidate Driver Analysis (CaDrA), which will search for combinations of factors that are likely to cause a specific disease. CaDrA recognizes that diseases are complex and likely induced by multiple causes. It is now available free to members of the research community.
Legislators Take Another Stab At Eliminating Fees For PACER Access
Last year's bill died after being referred to the House Judiciary Committee, most likely trampled underfoot by Congressional hearings and wall-related legislation. Either that or it's tough to get Congress members excited about eliminating fees they already don't have to pay.
There have been no successful attempts to curb PACER fees, much less turn it into a free service. We know this because PACER still charges $0.10/page for documents and dockets as if it were an aged librarian keeping close tabs on the Xerox machine.
It has been nearly 20 years since PACER opened its doors to the public. Since its inception, prices have increased, fee collections have steadily ticked upward, and almost none of that money is being spent trying to lower access costs or update the archaic system that punishes the public for expressing an interest in court proceedings.
The only thing PACER has really done over the last twenty years is attract legislation and lawsuits. While it did create an online portal for court documents that can be accessed from anywhere in the world, that's about all it's done with the time and money the US court system has had at its disposal. It's not that this step wasn't important. It was a huge step forward. Since then, the PACER system has been characterized by its inertia.
Flux Engine Reads Floppies
It is a bit of a paradox that we are storing more and more information digitally, yet every year more and more of it is becoming harder to access. Data on a variety of tapes and disks that were once common, is now trapped on media due to lack of hardware to read it. Do you have a ZIP drive? Do you have a computer that it will work with? Floppies are problem too. You might think you beat the system just by having a USB floppy drive. While these do exist, they typically won’t read oddball formats. That is, except for Flux Engine, an open source USB floppy drive.
Pragmatic Political Campaign Security
Election campaigns cannot exist without money. Being robbed blind is an existential threat to a campaign. This is actually a counterintuitive point for information security professionals. To cripple a candidate’s campaign it’s easier to just steal their money, rather than craft an effective information operation. The 419 hackers who just want to take the money are a very real risk (they target everyone, even small campaigns), and actually present an existential threat.
Google Says Spectre Flaws Cannot Be Defeated By Software Alone
Omnitracs and Red Hat Collaborate to Reinvent Fleet Management Technology
By using Red Hat technologies including Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform, Red Hat Ansible Tower, and expertise from Red Hat Open Innovation Labs, Omnitracs aims to expedite the development of new Omnitracs One features. The new cloud-native architecture is designed to better streamline and simplify processes and activities for increased productivity, and a user experience that can surpass current industry standards. Together, Omnitracs and Red Hat are focused on accelerating capabilities for the commercial transportation industry. As a result of this collaboration, the companies plan to develop an open development ecosystem with unified management and reporting tools. By combining vertical-specific solutions, Omnitracs will provide its customers with a competitive advantage in a rapidly evolving marketplace.
Games: Creatura, Rise to Ruins, BYTEPATH, WarriOrb
HP among 34 organisations that have just joined the Linux Foundation
The Linux Foundation has announced that a further 34 organisations have joined its ranks. 29 of the new recruits, including HP, have joined as Silver members while the other 5 enlisted as Associate members. Members of the Linux Foundation help support the development of open source software and in turn benefit from software. According to the Linux Foundation, upon joining the organisation, many of the new members joined some of the existing projects including Automotive Grade Linux, the Ceph Foundation, the Cloud Native Computing Foundation, Hyperledger - a blockchain collaboration project, LF Edge, and Zephyr.
Android Leftovers
What Linus Torvalds really thinks about ARM processors
In a relatively obscure processor web forum, Real World Technologies, Linus Torvalds shared his thoughts on why x86 took over the server market and ARM is unlikely to be as successful. A few people immediately thought Torvalds was saying you should forget about ARM in servers. That's not what he said. First, Torvalds explained why he doesn't think cross-platform CPU development, such as that between x86 and ARM, works well. "I can pretty much guarantee that as long as everybody does cross-development, the platform won't be all that stable." He went on...
