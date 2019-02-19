Linux Foundation: LF Deep Learning Foundation, Edge, Hyperledger and CNCF
The LF Deep Learning Foundation (LF DL), a Linux Foundation project that supports and sustains open source innovation in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and deep learning (DL), announces the Pyro project, started by Uber, as its newest incubation project. Built on top of the PyTorch framework, Pyro is a deep probabilistic programming framework that facilitates large-scale exploration of AI models, making deep learning model development and testing quicker and more seamless. This is the second project LF DL has voted in from Uber, following last December's Horovod announcement.
Aricent will work collaboratively to create common and open source edge computing architectures that are optimized for the application developer community.
When The Block spoke with Brian Behlendorf, executive director of Hyperledger, back in September 2017, there was a feeling of a major milestone having been reached. In the previous three months, the community had seen the release of Hyperledger Fabric 1.0 – which this publication summarised as “advancing the enterprise blockchain space a step further” – as well as the likes of Oracle getting on board and the London Stock Exchange using Fabric for its securities solution.
At the time, Behlendorf outlined Hyperledger’s mission of community and empowerment with blockchain technologies. “This is more than just evolution – there’s a revolution going on,” he said.
“We’re really focused on making sure the companies that get involved not only are empowered as end users of the technology, but see a direct line between their involvement. Whether it’s financially supporting an organisation or it’s with developers who actually like the code, they see a return for that investment.”
Fast forward to today and the number of companies getting involved has turned from a stream into a torrent. Among the most recent announcements included US agricultural giant Cargill and Poste Italiane, the Italian postal service. The latter was also included in a start-of-the-year roundup where eight new members were announced.
Mobile World Congress – The Cloud Native Computing Foundation® (CNCF®), which sustains open source technologies like Kubernetes® and Prometheus™, today announced, in partnership with LF Networking (LFN), the open source Cloud native Network Function (CNF) Testbed. At Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, CNCF is demoing the same networking code running as Virtual Network Functions (VNFs) on OpenStack and as CNFs on Kubernetes to showcase the performance improvements from avoiding virtualization overhead.
"CNFs are emerging as the network architecture of the future, for many of the same reasons that containers and Kubernetes are becoming the standard platform for enterprise computing," said Dan Kohn, Executive Director of Cloud Native Computing Foundation. "We're excited to continue collaborating with LF Networking to provide telcos and their vendors a way to make replicable comparisons between VNFs and CNFs."
Android Leftovers
Robotics kit runs Linux on new DragonBoard 845c 96Boards SBC
Qualcomm and Thundercomm have launched a “Robotics RB3 Platform” that runs Linux and ROS on an octa-core Snapdragon 845 via a new “DragonBoard 845c” 96Boards SBC. The $449 kit includes 4K and tracking cameras.
Qualcomm subsidiary Qualcomm Technologies, which in December released a Qualcomm Flight Pro for drones, has returned with another Snapdragon based robotics kit featuring Linux, this time targeting terrestrial robotics. The new Qualcomm Robotics RB3 Platform runs Linux with Robot Operating System (ROS) on an octa-core Qualcomm SDA/SDM845, which you may know better as the Snapdragon 845.
today's leftovers
Net Insight adds support for Reliable Internet Stream Transport (RIST) to its Nimbra portfolio, enabling its customers to exchange content with anyone supporting the RIST specification. Furthermore, Net Insight makes its implementation available to everyone in the industry as open source to help accelerate adoption, and at the same time takes a leading co-chair role in the collaborative RIST Forum.
Support for RIST is now available as a software-only upgrade, making Nimbra interoperable with other vendors implementing the RIST specifications. To further accelerate the adoption of RIST, Net Insight is making their RIST implementation widely available as open source.
“While proprietary technology plays an important role in an emerging market to accelerate innovation, the Internet transport market is now mature enough to prioritize collaboration before incremental innovation,” says Love Thyresson, Head of Internet Media Transport, Net Insight. “By not only implementing RIST but also making it open source, it becomes available to both our existing Nimbra users and to the entire industry. This simplifies adoption of RIST for everyone and further accelerates market interoperability.”
The San Jose-based company founded in 2015 likens its edge-based software to a distributed operating system for building “real-time analytics and machine learning applications.” Company executives dismiss centralized “store then analyze” architectures as unfit for edge applications like the Internet of Things (IoT).
Researchers from Boston University School of Medicine (BUSM) have developed and tested a new computational tool, Candidate Driver Analysis (CaDrA), which will search for combinations of factors that are likely to cause a specific disease. CaDrA recognizes that diseases are complex and likely induced by multiple causes. It is now available free to members of the research community.
Last year's bill died after being referred to the House Judiciary Committee, most likely trampled underfoot by Congressional hearings and wall-related legislation. Either that or it's tough to get Congress members excited about eliminating fees they already don't have to pay.
There have been no successful attempts to curb PACER fees, much less turn it into a free service. We know this because PACER still charges $0.10/page for documents and dockets as if it were an aged librarian keeping close tabs on the Xerox machine.
It has been nearly 20 years since PACER opened its doors to the public. Since its inception, prices have increased, fee collections have steadily ticked upward, and almost none of that money is being spent trying to lower access costs or update the archaic system that punishes the public for expressing an interest in court proceedings.
The only thing PACER has really done over the last twenty years is attract legislation and lawsuits. While it did create an online portal for court documents that can be accessed from anywhere in the world, that's about all it's done with the time and money the US court system has had at its disposal. It's not that this step wasn't important. It was a huge step forward. Since then, the PACER system has been characterized by its inertia.
It is a bit of a paradox that we are storing more and more information digitally, yet every year more and more of it is becoming harder to access. Data on a variety of tapes and disks that were once common, is now trapped on media due to lack of hardware to read it. Do you have a ZIP drive? Do you have a computer that it will work with? Floppies are problem too. You might think you beat the system just by having a USB floppy drive. While these do exist, they typically won’t read oddball formats. That is, except for Flux Engine, an open source USB floppy drive.
Election campaigns cannot exist without money. Being robbed blind is an existential threat to a campaign. This is actually a counterintuitive point for information security professionals. To cripple a candidate’s campaign it’s easier to just steal their money, rather than craft an effective information operation. The 419 hackers who just want to take the money are a very real risk (they target everyone, even small campaigns), and actually present an existential threat.
By using Red Hat technologies including Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform, Red Hat Ansible Tower, and expertise from Red Hat Open Innovation Labs, Omnitracs aims to expedite the development of new Omnitracs One features. The new cloud-native architecture is designed to better streamline and simplify processes and activities for increased productivity, and a user experience that can surpass current industry standards. Together, Omnitracs and Red Hat are focused on accelerating capabilities for the commercial transportation industry. As a result of this collaboration, the companies plan to develop an open development ecosystem with unified management and reporting tools. By combining vertical-specific solutions, Omnitracs will provide its customers with a competitive advantage in a rapidly evolving marketplace.
