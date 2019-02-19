Linux Foundation: LF Deep Learning Foundation, Edge, Hyperledger and CNCF
-
Pyro Probabilistic Programming Language Becomes Newest LF Deep Learning Project
The LF Deep Learning Foundation (LF DL), a Linux Foundation project that supports and sustains open source innovation in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and deep learning (DL), announces the Pyro project, started by Uber, as its newest incubation project. Built on top of the PyTorch framework, Pyro is a deep probabilistic programming framework that facilitates large-scale exploration of AI models, making deep learning model development and testing quicker and more seamless. This is the second project LF DL has voted in from Uber, following last December's Horovod announcement.
-
34 New Members Join The Linux Foundation and Invest in Open Source
-
Aricent Joins Linux Foundation's Edge Project as a Premier Member
Aricent will work collaboratively to create common and open source edge computing architectures that are optimized for the application developer community.
-
Marta Piekarska, Hyperledger: On collaboration and education in blockchain and open source
When The Block spoke with Brian Behlendorf, executive director of Hyperledger, back in September 2017, there was a feeling of a major milestone having been reached. In the previous three months, the community had seen the release of Hyperledger Fabric 1.0 – which this publication summarised as “advancing the enterprise blockchain space a step further” – as well as the likes of Oracle getting on board and the London Stock Exchange using Fabric for its securities solution.
At the time, Behlendorf outlined Hyperledger’s mission of community and empowerment with blockchain technologies. “This is more than just evolution – there’s a revolution going on,” he said.
“We’re really focused on making sure the companies that get involved not only are empowered as end users of the technology, but see a direct line between their involvement. Whether it’s financially supporting an organisation or it’s with developers who actually like the code, they see a return for that investment.”
Fast forward to today and the number of companies getting involved has turned from a stream into a torrent. Among the most recent announcements included US agricultural giant Cargill and Poste Italiane, the Italian postal service. The latter was also included in a start-of-the-year roundup where eight new members were announced.
-
Cloud Foundry Summit Adds Keynotes, Inclusivity Luncheon and Open Source Contributors' Event to April Conference
-
Cloud Native Computing Foundation Welcomes Arm as Gold Member
-
CNCF Launches Cloud Native Network Functions (CNF) Testbed
Mobile World Congress – The Cloud Native Computing Foundation® (CNCF®), which sustains open source technologies like Kubernetes® and Prometheus™, today announced, in partnership with LF Networking (LFN), the open source Cloud native Network Function (CNF) Testbed. At Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, CNCF is demoing the same networking code running as Virtual Network Functions (VNFs) on OpenStack and as CNFs on Kubernetes to showcase the performance improvements from avoiding virtualization overhead.
"CNFs are emerging as the network architecture of the future, for many of the same reasons that containers and Kubernetes are becoming the standard platform for enterprise computing," said Dan Kohn, Executive Director of Cloud Native Computing Foundation. "We're excited to continue collaborating with LF Networking to provide telcos and their vendors a way to make replicable comparisons between VNFs and CNFs."
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 584 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Linux Foundation: LF Deep Learning Foundation, Edge, Hyperledger and CNCF
Android Leftovers
Robotics kit runs Linux on new DragonBoard 845c 96Boards SBC
Qualcomm and Thundercomm have launched a “Robotics RB3 Platform” that runs Linux and ROS on an octa-core Snapdragon 845 via a new “DragonBoard 845c” 96Boards SBC. The $449 kit includes 4K and tracking cameras. Qualcomm subsidiary Qualcomm Technologies, which in December released a Qualcomm Flight Pro for drones, has returned with another Snapdragon based robotics kit featuring Linux, this time targeting terrestrial robotics. The new Qualcomm Robotics RB3 Platform runs Linux with Robot Operating System (ROS) on an octa-core Qualcomm SDA/SDM845, which you may know better as the Snapdragon 845.
today's leftovers
Recent comments
8 hours 3 min ago
14 hours 30 min ago
14 hours 54 min ago
1 day 56 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 21 hours ago
1 day 23 hours ago
2 days 15 hours ago