When The Block spoke with Brian Behlendorf, executive director of Hyperledger, back in September 2017, there was a feeling of a major milestone having been reached. In the previous three months, the community had seen the release of Hyperledger Fabric 1.0 – which this publication summarised as “advancing the enterprise blockchain space a step further” – as well as the likes of Oracle getting on board and the London Stock Exchange using Fabric for its securities solution.

At the time, Behlendorf outlined Hyperledger’s mission of community and empowerment with blockchain technologies. “This is more than just evolution – there’s a revolution going on,” he said.

“We’re really focused on making sure the companies that get involved not only are empowered as end users of the technology, but see a direct line between their involvement. Whether it’s financially supporting an organisation or it’s with developers who actually like the code, they see a return for that investment.”

Fast forward to today and the number of companies getting involved has turned from a stream into a torrent. Among the most recent announcements included US agricultural giant Cargill and Poste Italiane, the Italian postal service. The latter was also included in a start-of-the-year roundup where eight new members were announced.