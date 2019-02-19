Openwashing: Uber, Facebook, AT&T and So On (Spying Companies)
-
Uber Has Open-Sourced Autonomous Vehicle Visualization
-
Uber and GM Cruise are making their respective AV ‘visualization’ tools open source
By now you’ve probably seen those top-down graphical images of a self-driving car as it navigates through a neon-hued world made up of yellow and purple boxes representing other cars and pedestrians. These images are used to translate the raw data produced by a self-driving vehicle’s hardware and software stack into something more visually appealing for operators, and helps them better understand how their cars “see” and interact with the world around them.
-
Uber and Cruise open-source their visualization software
-
Here's How Uber's Ludwig Helps Deploy Code-Free DL Models
-
Rubrik Build open source cloud data management for 'any' contributor
Rubrik has announced Rubrik Build, a new open source community built around the organisation’s own cloud data management platform.
The community created is said to be 100% public and 100% open source — meaning that contributors can use existing software development kits, tools and use cases or contribute their own ideas, code, documentation and feedback.
This new formalised initiative is intended to help developers take advantage of Rubrik RESTful APIs.
-
Facebook open sources the ELF OpenGo project and retrains the model using reinforcement learning
-
EPRI releases open-source communication software for DERs
-
AT&T travels the open-source road to help build an industry ecosystem
-
Mirantis Returns From Near Death With Massive AT&T Kubernetes Deal
After laying off half its staff, the company says it's on the comeback trail.
-
SWIM.AI open-sources its edge computing platform
-
SWIM.AI Introduces Open Source Swim Platform for Stateful, Real-Time, Distributed Applications
-
TriggerMesh Launches Open Source Knative Lambda Sources for Multicloud Serverless Interoperability
-
TriggerMesh uses KLASS to break cloud silos
Multi-cloud serverless management platform TriggerMesh has introduced Knative Lambda Sources (KLASS) to the open source world – a project that lets users trigger workloads in Knative with AWS events.
It consists of event sources that are able to consume events from the AWS services Code Commit, Cognito, DynamoDB, IOT Solutions, Kinesis, Simple Storage Service, Simple Notification Service, as well as Simple Queue Services, and send them to a workload.
-
TriggerMesh Open Sources Serverless Integration Project
-
npm, Inc. Debuts npm Enterprise, Managed Code Registry for Businesses
-
NPM Enterprise JavaScript service released
NPM Inc. has taken the beta label off its NPM Enterprise *service*, for enterprise-level management of JavaScript packages.
-
This open-source tool promotes waste prevention by benchmarking waste in Helsinki
-
SBB joins openETCS Foundation
Swiss Federal Railways has become the 18th member of the openETCS Foundation, which provides a platform to exchange experience and jointly initiate train control and automation projects using open source software and open innovation concepts.
Other members include railway operators such as DB, NS and SNCF, plus the UK’s Rail Delivery Group, as well as various suppliers and industry experts.
-
BMW Volleys receives clearance to open-source RAMSES, a 3D rendering system
BMW has open-sourced its code to RAMSES ( Rendering Architecture for Multi-Screen Environments) under the GENIVI in-vehicle infotainment alliance.
-
Xsens delivers open-source API for its motion trackers
-
New Xsens MTi software provides open-source API
-
Open source AI chips making Green Waves: Bringing energy efficiency to IoT architecture [Ed: Sometimes openwashing of chips is not enough, so they're AIwashed and greenwashed too]
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 522 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Linux Foundation: LF Deep Learning Foundation, Edge, Hyperledger and CNCF
Android Leftovers
Robotics kit runs Linux on new DragonBoard 845c 96Boards SBC
Qualcomm and Thundercomm have launched a “Robotics RB3 Platform” that runs Linux and ROS on an octa-core Snapdragon 845 via a new “DragonBoard 845c” 96Boards SBC. The $449 kit includes 4K and tracking cameras. Qualcomm subsidiary Qualcomm Technologies, which in December released a Qualcomm Flight Pro for drones, has returned with another Snapdragon based robotics kit featuring Linux, this time targeting terrestrial robotics. The new Qualcomm Robotics RB3 Platform runs Linux with Robot Operating System (ROS) on an octa-core Qualcomm SDA/SDM845, which you may know better as the Snapdragon 845.
today's leftovers
Recent comments
8 hours 3 min ago
14 hours 30 min ago
14 hours 54 min ago
1 day 56 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 21 hours ago
1 day 23 hours ago
2 days 15 hours ago