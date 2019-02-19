OSS Leftovers
Tinkering Is Essential, But How Do We Get Open Source Robocars?
The auto industry got its start with tinkerers. Much of what's good in software has come from open source tinkerers to.
RoleplayU Is An Open Source VR App For Playing Dungeons & Dragons
Sterlite Tech becomes O-RAN Alliance Contributor to build Near Real Time Controllers for 5G
Sterlite Tech [BSE: 532374, NSE: STRTECH], a global data network solutions company, will be contributing to the O-RAN Alliance, a global carrier-led consortium that promotes software-based, extensible Radio Access Network (RAN).
Building on a foundation of virtualised network elements and standardised interfaces that fully embrace higher levels of embedded intelligence and openness, Sterlite Tech will contribute to and leverage reference designs developed by the O-RAN Alliance, such as their open-source code to build a near real-time controller and distributed units, with white box hardware.
Death Generator lets you put custom text in all the classic video games
There exist a lot of meme generators on the internet, but few are better organized or authentically made than the Death Generator. Created by programmer Foone Turing, the open-source tool first began as a generator for death screens from Sierra games, starting with Police Quest 2 in 2017. Turing gets most of his screenshots by actually playing through the games, and he’s now up to dozens of classic titles and newer games alike, from SimCity 2000 to Animal Crossing: Wild World.
SD Times Open-Source Project of the Week: NoFlo
The developers of this week’s highlighted project say their idea isn’t new, harkening back to a 1970s development paradigm from IBM, but that its support for any JavaScript transpiling language and its ecosystem of existing tools and integrations makes flow-based programming of JavaScript components more accessible. NoFlo is an open-source flow-based programming implementation for JavaScript,
What Might Be Missing from Your Open Source Evaluation
Most enterprises considering an open source solution understand they need to rigorously evaluate the software’s licensing terms and gauge the long-term health of its community and ecosystem. What still happens less frequently – but is just as crucial to these risk assessments – is developing a thorough understanding of the business models governing the commercial organizations attached to each solution being considered.
You must discern the underlying motivations of the vendors or managed service providers (MSPs) you depend on to deliver or support open source software (as well as those vendors with strong influence over its development and maintenance). By acutely understanding these incentives, you can identify if, where, and how they may map to possible risks to your enterprise’s adoption and ongoing open source implementation. Don’t limit the assessment to licenses and community health.
Open Source Code: Democratic tech or Oligarchic tool?
The Apache® Software Foundation Announces Apache Arrow™ Momentum
The Apache® Software Foundation Unveils Apache® Arrow™, the Open Source Big Data In-memory Columnar Layer
The Apache Software Foundation (ASF), the all-volunteer developers, stewards, and incubators of more than 350 Open Source projects and initiatives, today announced Apache® Arrow™, the Open Source Big Data in-memory columnar layer.
OPFPControl open source app allows more animations, colors in OnePlus 6T in-display fingerprint scanner
OnePlus’ mid-year refresh of the flagship brought in-display fingerprint scanner upgrade in the OnePlus 6T. While the optical scanner works fine, it is certainly not the fastest. Coming from a physical fingerprint scanner on the OnePlus 6, users have mostly found the in-display scanner a bit slow. Also, OnePlus 6T users have very limited options to customize the animation around the optical scanner.
Considering the popularity of OnePlus devices, an XDA recognized developer ‘Zacharee1’ has come up with an open source app called OPFPControl, which allows more animation and color options around the optical scanner in OnePlus 6T. The app can be found on Github (via XDA-developers) and anyone with an unlocked bootloader can download and use the app. The only thing here is, OPFPControl app will only get installed if you have rooted your OnePlus 6T.
This looks fun: open source modular synth software that takes you back to how it was in the 70s.
The synth setups for guys like Keith Emerson and Rick Wakeman still conjure a sense of awe in me. How did they manage these stacks of refrigerator-sized modules of electronic? How did they work? How did you program them? And damn, they looked cool.
[...]
Open Culture points us to some open source and completely free modular synth-style-based software that will help you uncover your inner Keith Emerson.
And if you are a keyboardist, prepare to loose yourself in the sounds of 70s- and 80s-era machinery of the kind built by Bob Moog and Don Buchla.
OpenAI refuses to make its AI writer open source over fake news fears [Ed: Excuses for staying proprietary]
Although the technology can effortlessly write stories, researchers fear it could be used maliciously
The accidental creation of an AI system capable of creating sophisticated fake news stories will be withheld from the open source community over fears it will be abused for malicious purposes.
Researchers at OpenAI institute said they were attempting to create an algorithm that could produce natural sounding text based upon extensive research and language processing, but soon realised it was capable of creating fake news stories taking cues from the 8 million web pages it trawled to learn about language.
AI researchers debate the ethics of sharing potentially harmful programs
Research lab OpenAI shared details of a new text-generation algorithm, but it withheld the model itself, worried about "malicious applications."
Novel software may help detect heart diseases: Study
"We believe that ElectroMap will accelerate innovative cardiac research and lead to wider use of mapping technologies that help to prevent the incidence of arrhythmia," said Kashif Rajpoot, Senior Lecturer at the University of Birmingham Dubai.
"This is a robustly validated open-source flexible tool for processing and by using novel data analysis strategies we have developed, this software will provide a deeper understanding of heart diseases, particularly the mechanisms underpinning potentially lethal arrhythmia," Rajpoot said.
Open Source Summit urges more support to segment to fuel innovation
The second edition of Open Source Summit was organised in New Delhi by Bharat Exhibitions and it was a roaring success. "Open Source is where all the innovation happens", said Peter Lees, Chief Technologist & Director of Sales Engineering, Asia Pacific, SUSE, while speaking at the inaugural session of the "Open Source Summit, 2019".
According to him, all the new technologies, all the new ideas and all the new approach have their foundation in open source. "In the past few years, open source has exploded. There are millions of open source projects that can help manage your business," he further added.
"There are government policies which recommend or mandates use of open source, open API, open platforms within the government establishments. The adoption is increasing", said Anand Pande, Senior Vice President & CISO, Goods & Service Tax Network (GSTN), commenting on the adoption of Open Source in the government sector.
-
