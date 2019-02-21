Forget everything you think you know about blockchain. You might have heard that this “disruptive” technology is comparable to “the internet revolution of 1996.” This definition is often utilized to explain blockchain to a wider audience how important the technology is, in simpler but more thrilling terms. But is that definition accurate? Until now, crypto experts haven’t been able to agree on what blockchain real value is to customers, other than its similarities to the internet revolution of the ‘90s. My approach is slightly different, but not less revolutionary: successful blockchain platforms are meant to follow a path similar to Linux, which paved the road to creating one of the world’s most successful open-source projects in history, Android.

Even the most basic internet user has heard of Linux. Although most people have no idea what it does exactly, Linux is the most utilized open-source platform and it’s the underlying technology that powers most of the world’s IT systems.

For the last 20 years, I’ve helped customers adopt open-source platforms based on the Linux project. I became an expert at helping companies discover, experiment, and implement these open-source platforms like Linux in their business strategies. Often, these implementations were made at the expense of replacing Unix systems sold to them by bigger names (such as IBM, HP, and Oracle) with tailored Linux systems. In 2001, my team helped Nokia’s advanced mobile phone division run a version of Linux on Nokia’s new innovative mobile phone architecture. The core maintainer of the software refused. Years later, under the guidance of Google, a new project based on the same Linux Kernel emerged: Android, the world’s most successful open-source consumer project in history.

All these years working in open-source taught me a few lessons on how a new technology expands in the market. Most importantly, it gave me the tools to recognize when it’s time to embrace Linux-like technologies, and I believe blockchain is meant to be the new open-source technology spreading across enterprise-IT business environments.