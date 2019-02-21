Language Selection

Kernel: Linux 4.20: Performance Goodies, Early Linux 5.1 Work and More on Kernel History

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 26th of February 2019 11:36:22 AM Filed under
Linux
  • Davidlohr Bueso: Linux v4.20: Performance Goodies
  • Linux 5.1 Picking Up Option To Lockdown All But Internal USB Devices

    5.1 codebase that adds a new mode to the kernel's USB authorization mechanism. This opt-in change will allow users/administrators to only authorize internal USB devices by default.

    The Linux kernel's USB authorization code has already allowed the explicit authorization of all or none devices, should you want user-space to manage to what USB devices can interface with the system. The out-of-the-box behavior has been (and remains) authorizing all wired USB devices but wireless USB devices are de-authorized by default.

  • What Is The Difference Between Unix And Linux? [Ed: Rather weak/poor article with a few jaw-droppers]
  • Forget about the new internet! Blockchains are the latest ‘Linux alike’ revolution

    Forget everything you think you know about blockchain. You might have heard that this “disruptive” technology is comparable to “the internet revolution of 1996.” This definition is often utilized to explain blockchain to a wider audience how important the technology is, in simpler but more thrilling terms. But is that definition accurate? Until now, crypto experts haven’t been able to agree on what blockchain real value is to customers, other than its similarities to the internet revolution of the ‘90s. My approach is slightly different, but not less revolutionary: successful blockchain platforms are meant to follow a path similar to Linux, which paved the road to creating one of the world’s most successful open-source projects in history, Android.

    [...]

    Even the most basic internet user has heard of Linux. Although most people have no idea what it does exactly, Linux is the most utilized open-source platform and it’s the underlying technology that powers most of the world’s IT systems.

    For the last 20 years, I’ve helped customers adopt open-source platforms based on the Linux project. I became an expert at helping companies discover, experiment, and implement these open-source platforms like Linux in their business strategies. Often, these implementations were made at the expense of replacing Unix systems sold to them by bigger names (such as IBM, HP, and Oracle) with tailored Linux systems. In 2001, my team helped Nokia’s advanced mobile phone division run a version of Linux on Nokia’s new innovative mobile phone architecture. The core maintainer of the software refused. Years later, under the guidance of Google, a new project based on the same Linux Kernel emerged: Android, the world’s most successful open-source consumer project in history.

    All these years working in open-source taught me a few lessons on how a new technology expands in the market. Most importantly, it gave me the tools to recognize when it’s time to embrace Linux-like technologies, and I believe blockchain is meant to be the new open-source technology spreading across enterprise-IT business environments.

Habana Labs Goya AI Processor Support Queued For Linux 5.1

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 26th of February 2019 11:58:52 AM.
  • Habana Labs Goya AI Processor Support Queued For Linux 5.1

    Published back in January were initial open-source kernel driver patches for Habana Labs' Goya processor intended for accelerating deep learning workloads. This new Habana Labs kernel driver will debut with the mainline Linux 5.1 kernel.

    The tens of thousands of lines of kernel code (not counting user-space work) enabling the Habana Labs Goya has been queued this week ahead of the Linux 5.1 merge window that will be kicking off as soon as Linux 5.0 ships.

Arm Talks Up Linux 5.0's Energy Aware Scheduling

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 26th of February 2019 12:59:07 PM.
  • Arm Talks Up Linux 5.0's Energy Aware Scheduling

    With Linux 5.0 that is coming out next weekend, one of the features worth talking up on the Arm side is the long in development work on Energy Aware Scheduling (EAS).

    Linux 5.0 (nee 4.21) features the initial support for Energy Aware Scheduling now that upstream developers are finally happy with the shape of the code. EAS is designed to make the scheduler aware of asymmetric CPU topologies on systems like Arm's big.LITTLE SoCs where not all of the cores are of the same power/performance level. EAS allows the scheduler to make smarter choices based upon the actual topology of the CPU cores and their characteristics.

Graphics: NVIDIA Patches Security Issues and Igalia Reviews Its Graphics Activities

  • NVIDIA Patches Security Issues in GPU Display Driver for Windows, Linux
    NVIDIA released a security update for the NVIDIA GPU Display Driver software to patch eight security issues that could lead to code execution, escalation of privileges, denial of service, or information disclosure on both Windows and Linux machines.
  • Review of Igalia’s Graphics activities (2018)
    GL_ARB_gl_spirv is an OpenGL extension whose purpose is to enable an OpenGL program to consume SPIR-V shaders. In the case of GL_ARB_spirv_extensions, it provides a mechanism by which an OpenGL implementation would be able to announce which particular SPIR-V extensions it supports, which is a nice complement to GL_ARB_gl_spirv. As both extensions, GL_ARB_gl_spirv and GL_ARB_spirv_extensions, are core functionality in OpenGL 4.6, the drivers need to provide them in order to be compliant with that version.

  • Audio playback for Linux on Chromebooks arrives in latest Chrome OS 74 Dev Channel release
    Google released version 74.0.3713.0 to the Chrome OS 74 Dev Channel on Monday and there are over 500 mentions of “Crostini”, the project that brought Linux support to Chromebooks. I’m still poring through the changelog, but I immediately noticed a mention of audio support. I tested it, and after a few commands in the Terminal as well as a few reboots, I got it to work.
  • This Feature Could Make Chromebook Tablet Mode Much Smoother, And You Could Help Make It Happen!
    It is no secret that one of the big struggles right now for Chrome OS, Chromebooks, detachables, and tablets is overview and split-screen mode. While the majority of the OS can run smooth on various chipsets, we see severely crippled performance across the board when it comes to both the overview mode and split-screen views. We’ve detailed a bit about this issue and the fixes being worked on, but the fixes outlined in that article are really more about the overview mode in both desktop and tablet mode.

