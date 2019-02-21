Programming Leftovers
-
LLVM/Clang 9.0 Picks Up Support For Arm's Cortex-A76
For those interested in Arm's Cortex-A76 that was announced last year, this CPU with "desktop-class performance with smartphone efficiency" is now supported by the LLVM Clang compiler.
As of this Clang commit and this LLVM commit on Monday, there is back-end support now wired up for the Cortex-A76 and Cortex-A76AE. With the cortex-a76 and cortex-a76ae values for -mcpu=, the Clang compiler can generate optimized machine code for this Arm CPU.
-
Why Programmers Should Learn LAMP Stack Development?
A stack is basically a bundle of different components that are brought together to form a unified platform designed to perform specific tasks. In most cases, stacks are named depending on the software that it contains. Typically, a stack consists of an operating system, programming language, web server, and database software.
In this case, LAMP is an acronym that stands for Linux, Apache HTTP server, MySQL, and PHP. It is the world’s most popular platform for web development.
-
Building A Simple Python API for Internet of Things Gadgets
It’s no secret that I rather enjoy connecting things to the Internet for fun and profit. One of the tricks I’ve learned along the way is to spin up simple APIs that can be used when prototyping a project. It’s easy to do, and simple to understand so I’m happy to share what has worked for me, using Web2Py as the example (with guest appearances from ESP8266 and NodeMCU).
Barring the times I’m just being silly, there are two reasons I might do this. Most commonly I’ll need to collect data from a device, typically to be stored for later analysis but occasionally to trigger some action on a server in the cloud. Less commonly, I’ll need a device to change its behavior based on instructions received via the Internet.
-
Stack Overflow: Python is on fire, and Kubernetes needs some housecleaning
Google's Felipe Hoffa just published an excellent analysis of Stack Overflow questions, trying to uncover the direction developers are moving. For example, it's interesting to know that developers have a long-standing affinity for Java (which also shows up in the Redmonk rankings and elsewhere), it's much more interesting (and surprising) to see that Java doesn't crack the top 10 in the most recent quarter, and even vanishes from the top 30 questions (measured by current page views).
Java, a mainstay for decades, struggles to get noticed with developers today, according to Stack Overflow data. Python, by contrast, is on fire, largely due to its flexibility and applicability to the burgeoning world of data science.
-
Top 20 emerging skills that American tech companies are looking for
Hadoop tops the list of 20 fastest-growing skills in the Upwork Skills Index
-
The Eclipse Foundation Specification Process
The Eclipse Foundation Specification Process (EFSP) defines a general framework for developing specifications in open source at the Eclipse Foundation. At the heart of the EFSP is the notion of an open source project and, much like an open source software project, an open source specification project is concerned with creating various artifacts in an open and transparent manner. In the case of a specification project, however, at least one of the artifacts that’s produced is a specification document that describes how software should be implemented.
The EFSP extends the Eclipse Development Process (EDP). The EDP defines the governance of open source projects at the Eclipse Foundation. This EDP describes, for example, our open source “rules of engagement” (open, transparent, meritocratic), how open source projects are structured, roles and relationships, and our review process around releases. The EFSP adds a few extra checks and balances.
-
ActiveState Offers Free Methodology to Implement Open Source Language Automation
-
Imperva Open Sources Active Directory Java Connector
-
Learning from DevOps nightmares
-
Podcast.__init__: - Episode
Any time that your program needs to interact with other systems it will have to deal with serializing and deserializing data. To prevent duplicate code and provide validation of the data structures that your application is consuming Steven Loria created the Marshmallow library. In this episode he explains how it is built, how to use it for rendering data objects to various serialization formats, and some of the interesting and unique ways that it is incorporated into other projects.
-
Principles Of 2019 Web Game Development For Open Source Educators
We owe this evolution to game developers most of all. The web-based graphics engine OpenGL alone has become the standard for the massively popular apps.
An overview of the tools and use cases written by open source advocate Mozilla sparks some interesting ideas for teachers, instructional designers, and developers of learning technologies.
-
Programming Leftovers
Graphics: NVIDIA Patches Security Issues and Igalia Reviews Its Graphics Activities
Latest in GNU/Linux on Chromebooks
Android Leftovers
