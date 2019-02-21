10 Best Eye Care Software for Linux To Protect Your Eyes
Eyesight is one of the blessings of Almighty bestowed upon us. But in our everyday life unknowingly we do much damage to our eyes which leads to greater destruction in the future. In this era of science and technology, we spend a lot of time using phones and computers. This causes much strain to our eyes. It is very detrimental to the eyes. To get rid of this fatal problem, today we are going to discuss the best eye care software for Linux which will be proved to you like the most effective remedy for your eye related troubles. Those who are Linux users and sit in front of the computer monitor for an extended period have many possibilities of having eye problems. Today’s article is about them. Here we will discuss some amazing software of Linux which will be very much helpful for you.
Also: OBS Studio 23.0 Released With VA-API Video Encoding, New Audio Filters
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 640 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Programming Leftovers
Graphics: NVIDIA Patches Security Issues and Igalia Reviews Its Graphics Activities
Latest in GNU/Linux on Chromebooks
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
37 min 8 sec ago
42 min 19 sec ago
46 min 28 sec ago
1 hour 49 min ago
2 hours 23 min ago
3 hours 34 min ago
3 hours 39 min ago
5 hours 11 sec ago
5 hours 2 min ago
5 hours 47 min ago