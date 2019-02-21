Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 26th of February 2019 01:23:18 PM

I'm very please to annonce the new NuTyX 10.6 release.

This is a maintenance release until the version 11 of NuTyX is available.

NuTyX 10.6 comes with kernel lts 4.14.103, glibc 2.28, gcc 8.2.0, binutils 2.30, python 3.7.1, xorg-server 1.20.3, qt 5.11.3, gtk 3.24.5, gimp 2.10.8, plasma 5.12.6 LTS, kf5 5.53.0, mate 1.20.3, xfce4 4.12.3, firefox 65.0.1, etc....

A second kernel is proposed for people who want to use the very last version of the kernel 4.19.25

NuTyX 10.5 user's are invited to upgrade.