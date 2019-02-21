today's howtos
-
Bash Select Command
-
sort list of email addresses by domain.tld
-
BASH Case Command
-
Commonly Used DNS Tools
-
More about using systemd timers: reboot
-
Plasma menu no longer updating? Solution.
-
Hosting Your Own Wiki with MediaWiki on Ubuntu 18.04 on Linode
-
Netboot a Fedora Live CD
-
Case study: Operating system kill signals on PostgreSQL
-
Bash text and background printing in different colors
-
5 Useful Tips for Better Tmux Terminal Sessions
tmux is a terminal multiplexer similar to GNU screen, which is used to create, access, and control multiple terminal sessions from a single console. It is useful for system administrators for running more than one command-line program at the same time.
One useful feature of tmux is that it can be detached from a screen and continue running in the background, then later reattached. In this regard, it allows SSH sessions to remain active even after disconnecting from the console.
In tmux, a session is a container for individual consoles being managed by tmux. Each session has one or more windows linked to it. And a window fills the entire screen and you may split it into several rectangular panes (either vertically or horizontally), each of which is a separate pseudo terminal.
-
5 Methods to Generate a Random Password from the Command Line
-
5 Lesser-Known Facts about Amazon EBS Could Save You Time and Money
-
11 Wget Command Examples in Linux (Linux File Downloader)
-
A quickstart guide to Ansible
-
Programming Leftovers
Graphics: NVIDIA Patches Security Issues and Igalia Reviews Its Graphics Activities
Latest in GNU/Linux on Chromebooks
Android Leftovers
