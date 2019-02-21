More Programming Leftovers
Gina Helfrich on the Changelog Podcast
I was happy to be an invited guest on the popular Changelog podcast to talk about NumFOCUS and open source sustainability, the difference between sponsored and affiliated projects, corporate backing, and more. You can listen to my conversation with Adam Stacoviak and Jerod Santo by clicking “play” below.
Student Made Stress Management Mask
Sean Tibor, a teacher based at Pine Crest School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, has been in touch about a cool project created by one of his students called Dilnaam D.
Sean is one of the co-hosts (along with his colleague Kelly Schuster-Pared) of the excellent Teaching Python podcast. I’ve been working through the available episodes and constantly find myself grinning like the Cheshire Cat as I’m reminded of my own experiences as a teacher (of music), and learn how this talented duo of pedagogical pros practice the art of teaching technology, and especially Python. I heartily recommend you take a listen.
Onto the intriguing student project…
Sorting and Merging Single Linked List
In the last article, we started our discussion about the linked list. We saw what the linked list is along with its advantages and disadvantages. We also studied some of the most commonly used linked list method such as traversal, insertion, deletion, searching, and counting an element. Finally, we saw how to reverse a linked list.
In this article, we will continue from where we left in the last article and will see how to sort a linked list using bubble and merge sort, and how to merge two sorted linked lists.
Eighth Annual PyLadies Auction at PyCon 2019
PyLadies is an international mentorship community for women that use Python. Since it’s founding in 2011, PyLadies has continued to bring women into the Python community through a variety of methods, including hosting events in local PyLadies chapters and offering grant opportunities to attend PyCon. Their mission is to promote, educate and advance a diverse Python community through outreach, education, conferences, events, and social gatherings.
The Python Software Foundation (PSF) is proud to announce the Eighth Annual PyCon Charity Auction for 2019.
Programming Lessons and Methods
Find the currency exchange rate with python
Create the mana object with Pygame
Protecting Code Integrity with PGP — Part 1: Basic Concepts and Tools
PyDev of the Week: Lilly Ryan
PyBites: PyBites Twitter Digest - Issue 02, 2019
