Open Hardware: CircuitPython, MIPS and How Open Source Hardware Empowers Procurement

Hardware
OSS
  • DIY Open source HiFi preamplifier running CircuitPython

    Developer Max Williams has published a new tutorial to the Hackster.io website providing details on how you can build your very own open source HiFi preamplifier. The project includes schematics, PCB layouts, CircuitPython code via GitHub, BoMs, measurements and photos.

  • Bluespec to Co-Host Upcoming SiFive Technical Symposium
  • MIPS’ Rising Stature Challenging RISC-V?

    When Wave Computing acquired MIPS, “going open source” was the plan Wave’s CEO Derek Meyer had in mind. But Meyer, a long-time MIPS veteran, couldn’t casually mention his plan then. Wave was hardly ready with the solid infrastructure it needed to support a legion of hardware developers interested in coming to the MIPS open-source community.

    To say “go open source” is easy. Pulling it off has meant a huge shift from MIPS, long accustomed to the traditional IP licensing business.

    Wave’s first step was hiring Art Swift as president of its MIPS licensing business. Swift fit the bill as someone who knows the best of both worlds — old (traditional IP for licensing) and new (open source). Swift had served as vice-chair of the RISC-V Foundation’s Marketing Committee and was vice president of marketing and business development at MIPS Technologies from 2008 to 2011.

  • How Open Source Hardware Empowers Procurement

    The advent of processors based the RISC-V Instruction Set Architecture (ISA) is not just exciting for engineers and designers—open source hardware benefits procurement, experts said.

    “Open source does two things for you: it rationalizes price and motivates adoption and investment,” explained Keith Witek, senior vice president, Corporate Development, Strategy, and General Counsel at SiFive, a provider of commercial RISC-V processor IP. “If I charge you too much, you can leave and go to different vendor. I can’t lock you up with proprietary architecture or tools. And you feel like you can invest, because no one can take it away from you. RISC-V takes a big part in democratizing silicon.”

RISC-V Support Added To The GRUB Bootloader

  • RISC-V Support Added To The GRUB Bootloader

    The mainline GNU GRUB boot-loader now supports the RISC-V architecture as another important step for better mainline support for this new, royalty-free processor ISA.

    As working towards this year's GRUB 2.04 update, we've known they have been on the finishing stretch for merging RISC-V support and as of this morning that milestone has been crossed.

More in Tux Machines

Programming Leftovers

Graphics: NVIDIA Patches Security Issues and Igalia Reviews Its Graphics Activities

  • NVIDIA Patches Security Issues in GPU Display Driver for Windows, Linux
    NVIDIA released a security update for the NVIDIA GPU Display Driver software to patch eight security issues that could lead to code execution, escalation of privileges, denial of service, or information disclosure on both Windows and Linux machines.
  • Review of Igalia’s Graphics activities (2018)
    GL_ARB_gl_spirv is an OpenGL extension whose purpose is to enable an OpenGL program to consume SPIR-V shaders. In the case of GL_ARB_spirv_extensions, it provides a mechanism by which an OpenGL implementation would be able to announce which particular SPIR-V extensions it supports, which is a nice complement to GL_ARB_gl_spirv. As both extensions, GL_ARB_gl_spirv and GL_ARB_spirv_extensions, are core functionality in OpenGL 4.6, the drivers need to provide them in order to be compliant with that version.

Latest in GNU/Linux on Chromebooks

  • Audio playback for Linux on Chromebooks arrives in latest Chrome OS 74 Dev Channel release
    Google released version 74.0.3713.0 to the Chrome OS 74 Dev Channel on Monday and there are over 500 mentions of “Crostini”, the project that brought Linux support to Chromebooks. I’m still poring through the changelog, but I immediately noticed a mention of audio support. I tested it, and after a few commands in the Terminal as well as a few reboots, I got it to work.
  • This Feature Could Make Chromebook Tablet Mode Much Smoother, And You Could Help Make It Happen!
    It is no secret that one of the big struggles right now for Chrome OS, Chromebooks, detachables, and tablets is overview and split-screen mode. While the majority of the OS can run smooth on various chipsets, we see severely crippled performance across the board when it comes to both the overview mode and split-screen views. We’ve detailed a bit about this issue and the fixes being worked on, but the fixes outlined in that article are really more about the overview mode in both desktop and tablet mode.

Android Leftovers

