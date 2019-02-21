Marek Olšák of AMD has published a set of patches today plumbing in support for Mesa/Gallium3D with the KHR_parallel_shader_compile and ARB_parallel_shader_compile while enabling these parallel shader compile extensions for the RadeonSI Gallium3D OpenGL driver.

KHR_parallel_shader_compile is the OpenGL 4.6 extension allowing the application / game engine to offer a hint to the driver with the maximum number of CPU threads it would recommend for compiling shaders and also a means to find out if the shader compilation process has finished. ARB_parallel_shader_compile is the former, pre-KHR ratified version of this extension that offers the same functionality.