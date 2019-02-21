Graphics: Radeon/AMD, DXVK, Vulkan and Mesa
-
RadeonSI Gets Patches To Finally Tap The Parallel Shader Compile Extensions
Marek Olšák of AMD has published a set of patches today plumbing in support for Mesa/Gallium3D with the KHR_parallel_shader_compile and ARB_parallel_shader_compile while enabling these parallel shader compile extensions for the RadeonSI Gallium3D OpenGL driver.
KHR_parallel_shader_compile is the OpenGL 4.6 extension allowing the application / game engine to offer a hint to the driver with the maximum number of CPU threads it would recommend for compiling shaders and also a means to find out if the shader compilation process has finished. ARB_parallel_shader_compile is the former, pre-KHR ratified version of this extension that offers the same functionality.
-
AMDGPU's New SMU Code Gets More Additions Ahead Of Navi
Back in January was the surprise of AMD developers publishing a lot of new code to support a new SMU block of "future GPUs". That SMU code continues to be refined and another patch series sent out today fills in more functionality, exporting more system management unit information and controls to Linux user-space.
The code drop in January was 138 patches for wiring up the initial code to this new SMU block that will ultimately replace their existing PowerPlay code with future GPUs. With Vega 20 and the recently released Radeon VII, it's the last point where AMD is maintaining PowerPlay support by default but can optionally use this new code path if booted with amdgpu.dpm=1. This "swSMU" work appears to be the early steps around Navi changes.
-
DXVK 1.0 Released For Running Direct3D 10/11 Atop Vulkan
Philip Rebohle just announced the release of DXVK 1.0, his project for mapping Direct3D 10/11 to Vulkan API that has gone on to become an essential component to Valve's Steam Play for running Windows games on Linux.
DXVK 1.0 has been christened as the latest stable release for offering the most performant graphics with running Direct3D 10/11 Windows games on Linux. The DXVK 1.0 release allows showing the D3D API level via the DXVK HUD, minor performance improvements on RADV yielding better shader code, minor improvements to the CPU overhead, potentially better frame-rate consistency with NVIDIA for some games, and other enhancements.
-
DXVK, the project for D3D11 and D3D10 over Vulkan hits the big 1.0
The day has finally arrived for the DXVK project to put on its big boy pants, as it has hit the 1.0 release and it's full of interesting changes.
In terms of what's new there's a "DXVK_HUD=api" option which will show off the D3D feature level the current application is using, a minor performance improvement on RADV, minor improvements to CPU overhead in some situations, for NVIDIA users you might see improved frame time consistency in some games, the state cache directory will be created if it doesn't exist, Resident Evil 2 got an option to improve performance up to around 10% and an improvement to help with driver updates on RADV.
-
Vulkan For Planes & Cars - Khronos Starting Vulkan Safety Critical WG
It's not too surprising given the trajectory of Vulkan and past comments by The Khronos Group, but today at Embedded World Conference they announced the formation of the "Vulkan Safety Critical" working group as they seek to define a Vulkan standard for environments like automobiles and aircraft wanting to tap advanced, high-performance graphics and compute.
Khronos has long maintained OpenGL SC for safety critical applications from avionics to medical equipment albeit it's rather dated these days. OpenGL SC 2.0 was released in 2016 and derived from OpenGL ES 2.0. Vulkan Safety Critical (Vulkan SC?) will be the next-generation standard not only for safety critical graphics but also compute acceleration. There isn't a standard ready yet, but the working group is being formed to solicit feedback and evaluate necessary changes to improve the safety integrity of the Vulkan API. The principal focus of this new working group is on creating "safety critical graphics and compute where failure would create a significant increase in safety risk."
-
Panfrost Gallium3D Driver Now Competing With Mali's Binary Driver In Some Workloads
While the "Panfrost" open-source, reverse-engineered Gallium3D driver for Arm's Mali Midgard/Bifrost graphics architectures were only merged to Mesa weeks ago, with a performance optimization added this weekend, the performance for this community-driven driver already makes it competitive to the official Arm binary driver at least for some OpenGL workloads.
Panfrost lead developer Alyssa Rosenzweig added a patch overnight to the Panfrost driver in Mesa 19.1-devel that closes much of the performance gap with the binary driver. They discovered a fast path that previously wasn't enabled for their metadata. This fast path discovered through reverse engineering is able to explain much of their previous performance shortcomings with the driver.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 591 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Programming Leftovers
Graphics: NVIDIA Patches Security Issues and Igalia Reviews Its Graphics Activities
Latest in GNU/Linux on Chromebooks
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
37 min 8 sec ago
42 min 19 sec ago
46 min 28 sec ago
1 hour 49 min ago
2 hours 23 min ago
3 hours 34 min ago
3 hours 39 min ago
5 hours 11 sec ago
5 hours 2 min ago
5 hours 47 min ago