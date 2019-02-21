Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 26th of February 2019 02:21:24 PM

Filed under

At the basis of the main KDE technologies is Qt, a free and open source widget toolkit for creating graphical user interfaces as well as cross-platform applications that run on various software and hardware. This toolkit has been in development since 1995 by The Qt Company (formerly Trolltech).

It makes sense to use Qt based software with the KDE desktop environment. Benefits include memory savings, and better integration with the KDE desktop taking the form of things like displaying file transfer progress in the traydock. However, if you prefer other desktop environments, these Qt file managers still work admirably.

We’ll first give a quick run through each file manager. We’re only covering software we’ve used, and so this is not an exhaustive selection.

If you’re aware of other good Qt file managers that are in active development, please drop a comment below, and we’ll investigate further.

At the end, there’s a roundup of the memory usage for each file manager. Some of them are promoted as lightweight. We’ll see how they all compare.