Audiocasts: Top Five Linux Desktop Mistakes We Make, GeekRant and Linux Action News 94
-
Top Five Linux Desktop Mistakes We Make
Top five Linux desktop mistakes we make. Let’s face it, we as humans tend to miss stuff when it comes to technology sometimes. This is especially true in the Linux community.
What do you think? Perhaps Linux users are getting better about avoiding these mistakes when running their favorite Linux distros? Hit the YouTube comments, let’s hear your perspective on this.
-
GeekRant #349 - Better Late Than Even Later
-
Linux Action News 94
Linus pops another hype bubble, we go hands on with the new OnionShare, and some insights into Redis labs changing its license... Again.
And why KDE joining the Matrix, along with others might be establishing a new open source standard.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 610 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Programming Leftovers
Graphics: NVIDIA Patches Security Issues and Igalia Reviews Its Graphics Activities
Latest in GNU/Linux on Chromebooks
Android Leftovers
This Week in Linux
Episode 56 | This Week in Linux