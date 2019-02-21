Language Selection

Security: Updates, Myths, Attacks and FUD

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 26th of February 2019 03:36:53 PM
Security
  • Security updates for Monday
  • Reducing security risks with centralized logging

    Logging is, to be specific, an append-only sequence of records written to disk. In practice, logs help you investigate an infrastructure issue as you try to find a cause for misbehavior. A challenge comes up when you have heterogeneous systems with their own standards and formats, and you want to be able to handle and process these in a dependable way. This often comes at the cost of metadata. Centralized logging solutions require commonality, and that commonality often removes the rich metadata many open source logging tools provide.

  • Linux and Open Source FAQs: Common Myths and Misconceptions Addressed

    LinuxSecurity debunks some common myths and misconceptions regarding open source and Linux by answering a few Linux-related frequently asked questions.

    Open source and Linux are becoming increasingly well-known and well-respected because of the myriad benefits they offer. Seventy-eight percent of businesses of all sizes across all industries are now choosing open source software over alternative proprietary solutions according to ZDNet (https://zd.net/2GCrTrk). Facebook, Twitter and Google are are among the many companies currently using, sponsoring and contributing to open source projects. Although Linux and open source are widely recognized for the advantages they provide, there are still many myths and misconceptions that surround these terms. Here are some answers to frequently asked questions about Linux and open source:

    Question: What are the advantages of the open source development model? How can using and contributing to open source software benefit my business?

    Answer: Open source offers an array of inherent advantages which include increased security, superior product quality, lower costs and greater freedom and flexibility compared to other models. It also is accompanied by strong community values and high standards, which encourage the highest levels of creativity and innovation in engineering.

  • Hackers Can Now Run Malicious Code From Your Browser When Not in Use [Ed: Web sites should never be proprietary programs anyway]

    Cyber attacks are common nowadays with precautionary measures becoming a necessity. In the latest event, a new browser attack has been found that can infect you even after closing the browser. According to reports, the new browser attack has been devised by Academics from Greece. Through the attack, the hackers get to run malicious code in your browsers.

  • New browser attack lets hackers run bad code even after users leave a web page [Ed: Drama queen Cimpanu is being a drama queen, as usual. This is not a new kind of "attack". CBS just baiting for hits, i.e. more of the same.]
  • A basic question about TCP

    This isn't just a basic question, it is the basic question, the defining aspect of TCP/IP that makes the Internet different from the telephone network that predated it.

    Remember that the telephone network was already a cyberspace before the Internet came around. It allowed anybody to create a connection to anybody else. Most circuits/connections were 56-kilobits-per-secondl using the "T" system, these could be aggregated into faster circuits/connections. The "T1" line consisting of 1.544-mbps was an important standard back in the day.

Programming Leftovers

Graphics: NVIDIA Patches Security Issues and Igalia Reviews Its Graphics Activities

  • NVIDIA Patches Security Issues in GPU Display Driver for Windows, Linux
    NVIDIA released a security update for the NVIDIA GPU Display Driver software to patch eight security issues that could lead to code execution, escalation of privileges, denial of service, or information disclosure on both Windows and Linux machines.
  • Review of Igalia’s Graphics activities (2018)
    GL_ARB_gl_spirv is an OpenGL extension whose purpose is to enable an OpenGL program to consume SPIR-V shaders. In the case of GL_ARB_spirv_extensions, it provides a mechanism by which an OpenGL implementation would be able to announce which particular SPIR-V extensions it supports, which is a nice complement to GL_ARB_gl_spirv. As both extensions, GL_ARB_gl_spirv and GL_ARB_spirv_extensions, are core functionality in OpenGL 4.6, the drivers need to provide them in order to be compliant with that version.

Latest in GNU/Linux on Chromebooks

  • Audio playback for Linux on Chromebooks arrives in latest Chrome OS 74 Dev Channel release
    Google released version 74.0.3713.0 to the Chrome OS 74 Dev Channel on Monday and there are over 500 mentions of “Crostini”, the project that brought Linux support to Chromebooks. I’m still poring through the changelog, but I immediately noticed a mention of audio support. I tested it, and after a few commands in the Terminal as well as a few reboots, I got it to work.
  • This Feature Could Make Chromebook Tablet Mode Much Smoother, And You Could Help Make It Happen!
    It is no secret that one of the big struggles right now for Chrome OS, Chromebooks, detachables, and tablets is overview and split-screen mode. While the majority of the OS can run smooth on various chipsets, we see severely crippled performance across the board when it comes to both the overview mode and split-screen views. We’ve detailed a bit about this issue and the fixes being worked on, but the fixes outlined in that article are really more about the overview mode in both desktop and tablet mode.

Android Leftovers

