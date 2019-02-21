Devices: Renesas, STMicroelectronics, HypriotOS 1.10.0
-
Renesas Electronics’ New RZ/G2 64-Bit MPUs Deliver Industry-Leading Performance With Super Long-Term Linux Support
-
STMicroelectronics Releases New Series of Microprocessors for IoT and Industry Applications
STMicroelectronics multicore STM32MP1 family joins the company’s long-established STM32 MCU portfolio and utilizes the company’s extensive OpenSTLinux Distribution.
-
STMicroelectronics Launches Multicore MPU Series
STMicroelectronics has launched the STM32MP1, a multicore microprocessor series with compute and graphics support combined with power-efficient real-time control using its OpenSTLinux distribution software.
-
Embedded World: Industrial MPUs with 10 year Linux support
The four new RZ/G2 MPUs are supported by the Renesas RZ/G Linux Platform for industrial applications, bringing increased performance, reliability, security, and long-term software support to mission-critical applications as well as standard applications with high quality requirements.
-
Releasing HypriotOS 1.10.0: Docker 18.06.3 CE from Raspberry Pi Zero to 3 B+
You can use the latest features of the freshly-baked Docker Engine 18.06.3-ce that is still warm. It includes the Swarm Mode, which allows high availability of services in a multi-node cluster within just a few simple commands. This version contains a fix for the CVE-2019-5736 in runC.
-
96Boards supports STM’s Cortex-A7 + Cortex-M4 STM32MP1
Arrow has introduced a develoment board for ST Microelectronics’ new Linux-enabled MCU that combines a 209MHz Arm Cortex-M4 core for real-time processing with dual 650MHz Cortex-A7 cores for the open-source operating system to run a human-machine interface.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 631 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Programming Leftovers
Graphics: NVIDIA Patches Security Issues and Igalia Reviews Its Graphics Activities
Latest in GNU/Linux on Chromebooks
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
37 min 8 sec ago
42 min 19 sec ago
46 min 28 sec ago
1 hour 49 min ago
2 hours 23 min ago
3 hours 34 min ago
3 hours 39 min ago
5 hours 11 sec ago
5 hours 2 min ago
5 hours 47 min ago