The KDE Project released today the second maintenance update to its latest KDE Plasma 5.15 desktop environment with more bug fixes and minor improvements.

The KDE Plasma 5.15.2 update is here just one week after the KDE Plasma 5.15 desktop environment got its first point release to add yet another layer of bug fixes in an attempt to improve the overall stability and reliability of the popular graphical desktop used by numerous GNU/Linux distributions.

"Plasma 5.15 was released in February with many feature refinements and new modules to complete the desktop experience. This release adds a month's worth of new translations and fixes from KDE's contributors. The bugfixes are typically small but important," reads today's announcement.

