Linux and LF: ASUS, Lenovo in LVFS, Torvalds on ARM, Support for 64-bit ARM and Aricent
ASUS ZenScreen MB16AC USB-C Display Is Working Much Better With Modern Linux Distros
Lenovo ThinkCentre joins the LVFS
Lenovo ThinkPad and ThinkStation have already been using the LVFS for some time, with many models supported from each group. Now the first firmware for the ThinkCentre line of hardware has appeared. ThinkCentre machines are often found in the enterprise, often tucked neatly behind other hardware or under counter tops, working away for years without problems. With the LVFS support site administrators can now update firmware on machines either locally or using ssh. At the moment only the M625q model is listed as supported on the LVFS, but other models are in the pipeline and will appear when ready.
Linus Torvalds praises Arm servers, but claims the economics and ecosystem are missing
Linus Torvalds posted some harsh criticism against the prospect of wide adoption of Arm servers in a post in the Real World Technologies forums late last week, following Arm's announcement of Neoverse N1 (formerly Ares), an Internet of Things (IoT)/edge computing platform. The crux of the argument was that developers "will happily pay a bit more for x86 cloud hosting, simply because it matches what you can test on your own local setup, and the errors you get will translate better," even for things which are intended to be cross-platform, such as perl, PHP, Node.js, and other similar scripting languages.
Linux creator Linus Torvalds remains unconvinced about Arm's server chances
The outspoken creator of Linux, Linus Torvalds, has shared his views on Arm's latest attempt to gain a foothold in the server market - and his comments were far from positive.
Torvalds launched the Linux kernel project back in 1991. Today, the derivatives of this code power the overwhelming majority of the world’s servers, along with countless supercomputers, routers, switches, set-top boxes, and every consumer device that runs Android OS.
Civil Infrastructure Platform Announces New Super Long Term Support Kernel that Advances Automation, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence
The Civil Infrastructure Platform (CIP) Project, which enables long-term management of infrastructure systems through a base layer of industrial grade open source software components, tools and methods, today announced the release of the Super Long Term Support (SLTS) Kernel. The new kernel expands architectural support for the 64-bit Arm® Cortex, which enables developers to use it in a variety of use cases including building automation, machine learning and artificial intelligence.
As requirements for reliability, connectivity and feature-richness increase, the amount of software needed to implement and maintain civil infrastructure systems has grown to unprecedented levels. These systems are the foundation for modern society and are ubiquitously responsible for supervision, control, and management of infrastructure for communities and industries across the globe. With these demands, there are unique challenges for safety, security and reliability requirements as updates are needed on an ongoing basis.
Aricent joins Linux Foundation's Edge Project as Premier Member
Through its work with LF Edge, Aricent will work to enrich the developer community with open frameworks that allow operators, industry and data centre providers to leverage a globally interoperable, and simple edge compute platform. Aricent will contribute content and expertise in secure network virtualisation, intelligent containerisation and distributed workload management for edge networks.
Aricent Joins Linux Foundation’s Edge Project as a Premier Member
