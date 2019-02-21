Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Linux and LF: ASUS, Lenovo in LVFS, Torvalds on ARM, Support for 64-bit ARM and Aricent

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 26th of February 2019 04:54:43 PM Filed under
Linux
  • ASUS ZenScreen MB16AC USB-C Display Is Working Much Better With Modern Linux Distros
  • Lenovo ThinkCentre joins the LVFS

    Lenovo ThinkPad and ThinkStation have already been using the LVFS for some time, with many models supported from each group. Now the first firmware for the ThinkCentre line of hardware has appeared. ThinkCentre machines are often found in the enterprise, often tucked neatly behind other hardware or under counter tops, working away for years without problems. With the LVFS support site administrators can now update firmware on machines either locally or using ssh. At the moment only the M625q model is listed as supported on the LVFS, but other models are in the pipeline and will appear when ready.

  • Linus Torvalds praises Arm servers, but claims the economics and ecosystem are missing

    Linus Torvalds posted some harsh criticism against the prospect of wide adoption of Arm servers in a post in the Real World Technologies forums late last week, following Arm's announcement of Neoverse N1 (formerly Ares), an Internet of Things (IoT)/edge computing platform. The crux of the argument was that developers "will happily pay a bit more for x86 cloud hosting, simply because it matches what you can test on your own local setup, and the errors you get will translate better," even for things which are intended to be cross-platform, such as perl, PHP, Node.js, and other similar scripting languages.

  • Linux creator Linus Torvalds remains unconvinced about Arm's server chances

    The outspoken creator of Linux, Linus Torvalds, has shared his views on Arm's latest attempt to gain a foothold in the server market - and his comments were far from positive.

    Torvalds launched the Linux kernel project back in 1991. Today, the derivatives of this code power the overwhelming majority of the world’s servers, along with countless supercomputers, routers, switches, set-top boxes, and every consumer device that runs Android OS.

  • Civil Infrastructure Platform Announces New Super Long Term Support Kernel that Advances Automation, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence

    The Civil Infrastructure Platform (CIP) Project, which enables long-term management of infrastructure systems through a base layer of industrial grade open source software components, tools and methods, today announced the release of the Super Long Term Support (SLTS) Kernel. The new kernel expands architectural support for the 64-bit Arm® Cortex, which enables developers to use it in a variety of use cases including building automation, machine learning and artificial intelligence.

    As requirements for reliability, connectivity and feature-richness increase, the amount of software needed to implement and maintain civil infrastructure systems has grown to unprecedented levels. These systems are the foundation for modern society and are ubiquitously responsible for supervision, control, and management of infrastructure for communities and industries across the globe. With these demands, there are unique challenges for safety, security and reliability requirements as updates are needed on an ongoing basis.

  • Aricent joins Linux Foundation's Edge Project as Premier Member

    Through its work with LF Edge, Aricent will work to enrich the developer community with open frameworks that allow operators, industry and data centre providers to leverage a globally interoperable, and simple edge compute platform. Aricent will contribute content and expertise in secure network virtualisation, intelligent containerisation and distributed workload management for edge networks.

  • Aricent Joins Linux Foundation’s Edge Project as a Premier Member
»

More in Tux Machines

Programming Leftovers

Graphics: NVIDIA Patches Security Issues and Igalia Reviews Its Graphics Activities

  • NVIDIA Patches Security Issues in GPU Display Driver for Windows, Linux
    NVIDIA released a security update for the NVIDIA GPU Display Driver software to patch eight security issues that could lead to code execution, escalation of privileges, denial of service, or information disclosure on both Windows and Linux machines.
  • Review of Igalia’s Graphics activities (2018)
    GL_ARB_gl_spirv is an OpenGL extension whose purpose is to enable an OpenGL program to consume SPIR-V shaders. In the case of GL_ARB_spirv_extensions, it provides a mechanism by which an OpenGL implementation would be able to announce which particular SPIR-V extensions it supports, which is a nice complement to GL_ARB_gl_spirv. As both extensions, GL_ARB_gl_spirv and GL_ARB_spirv_extensions, are core functionality in OpenGL 4.6, the drivers need to provide them in order to be compliant with that version.

Latest in GNU/Linux on Chromebooks

  • Audio playback for Linux on Chromebooks arrives in latest Chrome OS 74 Dev Channel release
    Google released version 74.0.3713.0 to the Chrome OS 74 Dev Channel on Monday and there are over 500 mentions of “Crostini”, the project that brought Linux support to Chromebooks. I’m still poring through the changelog, but I immediately noticed a mention of audio support. I tested it, and after a few commands in the Terminal as well as a few reboots, I got it to work.
  • This Feature Could Make Chromebook Tablet Mode Much Smoother, And You Could Help Make It Happen!
    It is no secret that one of the big struggles right now for Chrome OS, Chromebooks, detachables, and tablets is overview and split-screen mode. While the majority of the OS can run smooth on various chipsets, we see severely crippled performance across the board when it comes to both the overview mode and split-screen views. We’ve detailed a bit about this issue and the fixes being worked on, but the fixes outlined in that article are really more about the overview mode in both desktop and tablet mode.

Android Leftovers

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6