Ubuntu Icon Set Addresses Biggest Complaint and Various Other Bits
Ubuntu Icon Set Addresses its Biggest Complaint
Ubuntu’s default icon set might soon look a little more …Shapely.
An experimental fork of the Yaru icon theme swaps the uniform ‘squircle’ frame for a liberal mix of icon shapes and designs.
The aim: to see if a blend of squares, rectangles and circles creates a more cohesive appearance than trying to squeeze every icon into the same template.
And based on a few sneak peeks, the results are looking good!
Linux Kernel 5.0-rc8 Released, Git v2.21.0 Now Available, 1TB MicroSD Cards Are in the Works, Sprint Launching 5G Service in Four Cities Soon, Emergency Point Release for Ubuntu 16.04.6
An unplanned point release for Ubuntu 16.04.6 is in the works. According to the release announcement, "In the light of the recently discovered and fixed apt vulnerability, we have decided to re-build all our supported isos that could be potentially affected. We did not plan for another xenial point-release but oh well, what can you do. Security is important." The release will be available February 28th.
Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 567
