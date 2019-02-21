I'm quite a fan of Gerty, an intense sci-fi rogue-lite that has you dig your path through each level as you fight off ferocious aliens.

The 1.8 update is now live, adding in the second playable world which has many new enemy types, more opportunities to level up and try out different perks, new tunes and so on. Naturally, it fixes a few bugs that came up too.

"This update is very important and exciting for our team. This is the first time the second world is available to a large group of gamers and we hope to get a lot of feedback," says Risto Ihalainen, the project lead of Gerty.