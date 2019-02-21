Wine and Games: Lots More Coming to GNU/Linux
FAudio Lands In Wine For New XAudio2 Re-Implementation
If the day wasn't exciting enough for Linux gamers thanks to the release of DXVK 1.0, long-time Linux game porter and FNA developer Ethan Lee has seen his FAudio implementation land in Wine for improving the state of XAudio2 support.
Trüberbrook coming to PC, Mac and Linux on 12th March, Nintendo Switch, PS4 and Xbox One To Follow in April
Take a journey to the mysterious 1960s sci-fi world of Trüberbrook as the uniquely charming German adventure game is coming to PC digitally on March 12th.
In April, console players will start their journey to Trüberbrook as well, it will be available for purchasing digitally on PlayStationTM4, Nintendo Switch and Xbox One on April 17th. Collectors who would like to buy the retail version, which includes a 24-page long travel guide, can purchase it two days later on April 19th.
The Subject is now available on Linux and Windows platforms.
DarkStone Digital has made major updates to their sci-fi puzzle game "The Subject" over the previous months and is proud to announce that The Subject has now been released on Linux. In addition to being ported to Linux; both Windows and Linux versions have received various quality of life updates, controller support, key binding, and changes responding to user feedback.
The Subject is now available on Linux and Windows platforms
Just Shapes & Beats Now Available for Mac and Linux
Just Shapes & Beats, the somehow IGF nominated couch co-op musical bullet hell about shapes, and beats from Quebec-based indie developers Berzerk Studio is now officially available on Mac and Linux via Steam. Berzerk is working to support as many platforms as humanly possible, so with the addition of Mac and Linux they are steps closer to eventual known world domination through platform support.
The narrative adventure 'ZED' looks beautiful in the new trailer, releasing in the Spring
ZED from indie developer Eagre Games and publisher Cyan Ventures (the new publishing arm of Myst creator Cyan) has a fresh trailer up and it does look good.
Valve tweaks Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Danger Zone to be focused more on duos
Valve are continuing to tweak Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Danger Zone, the Battle Royale mode they added back in December last year.
With the latest update, they seem to be putting a bigger focus on playing with others. By default, the game will now have a pre-ticked box to match you up with another player. If you untick it, you will be alone but others will still be in duos unless it matches you with a few other solo players. I have tested this and in a few games it will split half between groups and solo players so it was quite interesting to see.
Sci-fi rogue-lite shooter Gerty updated with a second world now playable, plus some more thoughts
I'm quite a fan of Gerty, an intense sci-fi rogue-lite that has you dig your path through each level as you fight off ferocious aliens.
The 1.8 update is now live, adding in the second playable world which has many new enemy types, more opportunities to level up and try out different perks, new tunes and so on. Naturally, it fixes a few bugs that came up too.
"This update is very important and exciting for our team. This is the first time the second world is available to a large group of gamers and we hope to get a lot of feedback," says Risto Ihalainen, the project lead of Gerty.
Reynard, the sweet action-RPG that mixes in a little Tower Defense has left Early Access
Reynard from Hyper Fox Studios is a pretty sweet action-RPG that mixes in elements of Tower Defense to create a really odd but fun experience.
Little Mouse's Encyclopedia, a sweet journey about exploring nature is out with Linux support
For the parents reading, Little Mouse's Encyclopedia, an interactive encyclopedia that has you explore nature and learn while you have a bit of fun is out with Linux support.
Chaotic co-op musical bullet-hell 'Just Shapes & Beats' is now available on Linux
With completely over the top action and some great tunes, the co-op musical bullet-hell game Just Shapes & Beats is now available on Linux.
[...]
I really do love the look and sound of this one, so do a lot of other people as it's sat with an Overwhelmingly Positive user rating on Steam.
I will likely take a look at this one properly soon, with local and online co-op it should be pretty easy to have some fun with it.
OBS Studio 23.0 is officially out with VAAPI for Linux, new audio filters and plenty more
The big update to the awesome recording and livestreaming software OBS Studio is now out, with tons of goodies included.
Some highlights from this release include Limiter and Expander audio filters, a VAAPI video encoder for Linux, multi-track audio support to FFmpeg output, an option to automatically remux recordings to MP4, an option to change the OBS base/output resolution to the size of a source in the right-click context menu of the source and so on.
OBS Studio 23.0 Released With VA-API Video Encoding, New Audio Filters
OBS Studio 23.0 brings a number of improvements to its Windows version, including NVIDIA NVENC encoding, but it also has some exciting work in general as well as on the Linux side. The Linux version of OBS Studio 23.0 now has support for the VA-API interface to allow for GPU-based video acceleration for those using the Intel VA-API driver most commonly or also as the video acceleration state tracker in Gallium3D as an alternative there to the VDPAU support. This is great news for anyone looking to record or livestream from Linux desktops with Intel graphics, the performance should be far better than previously.
A Linux beta of X4: Foundations is due in 'the next few days' (update: it's up)
Egosoft seems to have had another rough start, as X4 is currently sat with a "Mixed" rating overall on Steam. Hopefully with their commitment to continue expanding it, they might be able to turn this around.
