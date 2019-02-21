Latest in GNU/Linux on Chromebooks
-
Audio playback for Linux on Chromebooks arrives in latest Chrome OS 74 Dev Channel release
Google released version 74.0.3713.0 to the Chrome OS 74 Dev Channel on Monday and there are over 500 mentions of “Crostini”, the project that brought Linux support to Chromebooks. I’m still poring through the changelog, but I immediately noticed a mention of audio support. I tested it, and after a few commands in the Terminal as well as a few reboots, I got it to work.
-
This Feature Could Make Chromebook Tablet Mode Much Smoother, And You Could Help Make It Happen!
It is no secret that one of the big struggles right now for Chrome OS, Chromebooks, detachables, and tablets is overview and split-screen mode. While the majority of the OS can run smooth on various chipsets, we see severely crippled performance across the board when it comes to both the overview mode and split-screen views. We’ve detailed a bit about this issue and the fixes being worked on, but the fixes outlined in that article are really more about the overview mode in both desktop and tablet mode.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 493 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Programming Leftovers
Graphics: NVIDIA Patches Security Issues and Igalia Reviews Its Graphics Activities
Latest in GNU/Linux on Chromebooks
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
37 min 8 sec ago
42 min 19 sec ago
46 min 28 sec ago
1 hour 49 min ago
2 hours 23 min ago
3 hours 34 min ago
3 hours 39 min ago
5 hours 11 sec ago
5 hours 2 min ago
5 hours 47 min ago