Graphics: NVIDIA Patches Security Issues and Igalia Reviews Its Graphics Activities

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 26th of February 2019 05:40:33 PM
Graphics/Benchmarks
  • NVIDIA Patches Security Issues in GPU Display Driver for Windows, Linux

    NVIDIA released a security update for the NVIDIA GPU Display Driver software to patch eight security issues that could lead to code execution, escalation of privileges, denial of service, or information disclosure on both Windows and Linux machines.

  • Review of Igalia’s Graphics activities (2018)

    GL_ARB_gl_spirv is an OpenGL extension whose purpose is to enable an OpenGL program to consume SPIR-V shaders. In the case of GL_ARB_spirv_extensions, it provides a mechanism by which an OpenGL implementation would be able to announce which particular SPIR-V extensions it supports, which is a nice complement to GL_ARB_gl_spirv.

    As both extensions, GL_ARB_gl_spirv and GL_ARB_spirv_extensions, are core functionality in OpenGL 4.6, the drivers need to provide them in order to be compliant with that version.

