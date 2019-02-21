Programming Leftovers
Jekyll and GitHub pages: access the download URL (aka browser_download_url) for an asset of your latest release via site.github
RcppStreams 0.1.3: Keeping CRAN happy
C Command Line Tutorial 6 - Code indentation, increment/decrement operators, do-while and for loops, and more
Happy Little Accidents - Debugging Javascript
Python 3.8.0a2 is now available for testing
Understanding ROC Curves with Python
Python dis module and constant folding
Weekly Python StackOverflow Report: (clxvi) stackoverflow python report
The First Baby Step Towards Intel's SYCL Support In LLVM Clang Lands In Git/SVN
On the LLVM/Clang front one of the milestones we are looking forward to hopefully see happen in 2019 is the merging of Intel's SYCL back-end. The first baby step in that direction has now been merged to Clang albeit it's not the actual back-end and just preparatory work.
In early January we reported that Intel was looking to add SYCL support to LLVM/Clang for the single-source programming model based on C++ that in turn can target accelerators from GPUs to FPGAs and DSPs. This SYCL effort for mainline Clang is most likely part of Intel's oneAPI initiative they announced back in December.
Python Community Interview With Ali Spittel
Happy 2019! For our first community interview of the year, I’m joined by Ali Spittel.
Ali is a Pythonista with a passion for CSS art and teaching Python. Join us as we talk about her non-traditional path to learning to code, teaching at a Bootcamp, and her recent move to one of the most positive developer communities around.
