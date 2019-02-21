Software: Qmmp, Ansible, LibreOffice, OnlyOffice and One Identity
Qmmp 1.3.1 Released with projectM 3.1 Music Visualizer support
Qmmp, Qt based music player, released version 1.3.1 (and 0.12.1 for qt4) last night with new features and some bug-fixes.
Qmmp 1.3.1 adds support for projectM 3.1, open-source music visualizer that reimplements Winamp Milkdrop in a more modern, cross-platform reusable library.
Free configuration management using Ansible, Ubuntu, VirtualBox
Firefox Front-End Performance Update #13
It’s been just a little over two weeks since my last update, so let’s see where we are!
A number of our projects are centered around trying to improve start-up time. Start-up can mean a lot of things, so we’re focused specifically on cold start-up on the Windows 10 2018 reference device when the machine is at rest.
If you want to improve something, the first thing to do is measure it. There are lots of ways to measure start-up time, and one of the ways we’ve been starting to measure is by doing frame recording analysis. This is when we capture display output from a testing device, and then analyze the videos.
Next C++ workshop: Recursion and fractals, 28 February, 19:00 UTC
Yes, it’s that time again! You can improve your C++ skills with the help of LibreOffice developers: we’re running regular workshops which focus on a specific topic, and are accompanied by a real-time IRC meeting. For the next one, the topics are recursion (third part) and fractals. Start by watching this presentation:
OnlyOffice Desktop Editors Available to Install in Ubuntu as Snap
After testing for a period of time, OnlyOffice Desktop Editors snap package goes stable for Ubuntu and other Linux desktops.
One Identity launches authentication services for Unix systems
