Red Hat and Fedora: Openwashing, Fedora 29, Fedora 30, OpenShift and More
Resolving to be more open in 2019
In January, the open organization community set its intentions for the year ahead—and offered some valuable advice for anyone seeking to build more collaborative, inclusive, and engaged workplaces.
Fedora Forms Process For Retiring Packages With Open Security Issues
Last year Fedora's Engineering and Steering Committee approved a plan to drop packages with consistently bad security track records where these packages aren't being punctually maintained in order to address known security vulnerabilities or potentially unmaintained entirely. FESCo has now approved a set of guidelines for the process by which these packages can be retired from Fedora but still stand a chance to be re-adopted and maintained.
Fitting Fedora 29... For not all hats are the same
Yesterday, I wrote a post on how my Fedora 27 reached EOL and I had to upgrade to Fedora 29. So, I finished the download of the Fedora 29 KDE spin and, after creating a USB live medium, I started the installation expecting two main problems as a result:
Fedora 30 Gnome Test Day 2019-02-27
Full API lifecycle management: A primer
OpenShift Commons Briefing: State of the Operators with Daniel Messer (Red Hat)
In this briefing, Red Hat’s Daniel Messer gives an in-depth look at the state of Kubernetes Operators. He also delves into the Operator Framework, SDK, Lifecycle Manager and the Operator Hub.
OpenShift Commons Briefing: OpenShift 4.0 Release Update with Ali Mobrem
In this briefing, Red Hat’s Ali Mobrem gives an in-depth look at the release plans for OpenShift 4.0, as well as a general overview of what will be changing in this platform update release.He discussed the use of Operators to deliver cluster management and automation to OpenShift 4.0 and the road ahead for upcoming releases.
Where container infrastructure and management investments yield ROI
Containers and associated management utilities are the latest in a long line of open source software that has matured into production-worthy IT infrastructure. Along the way, IT pros learned that open source doesn't mean free.
Consider open source as a software development model rather than a distribution platform. Container infrastructure is no different.
Foundational container software, such as the Docker image format and runtime engine and the Kubernetes cluster manager, are open source tools. However, IT organizations that build production systems on a container model quickly realize that DIY is not a viable strategy.
