Red Hat and Fedora: Openwashing, Fedora 29, Fedora 30, OpenShift and More

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 26th of February 2019 05:56:05 PM Filed under
Red Hat
  • Resolving to be more open in 2019

    In January, the open organization community set its intentions for the year ahead—and offered some valuable advice for anyone seeking to build more collaborative, inclusive, and engaged workplaces.

  • Fedora Forms Process For Retiring Packages With Open Security Issues

    Last year Fedora's Engineering and Steering Committee approved a plan to drop packages with consistently bad security track records where these packages aren't being punctually maintained in order to address known security vulnerabilities or potentially unmaintained entirely. FESCo has now approved a set of guidelines for the process by which these packages can be retired from Fedora but still stand a chance to be re-adopted and maintained.

  • Fitting Fedora 29... For not all hats are the same

    Yesterday, I wrote a post on how my Fedora 27 reached EOL and I had to upgrade to Fedora 29.  So, I finished the download of the Fedora 29 KDE spin and, after creating a USB live medium, I started the installation expecting two main problems as a result:

  • Fedora 30 Gnome Test Day 2019-02-27
  • Full API lifecycle management: A primer
  • OpenShift Commons Briefing: State of the Operators with Daniel Messer (Red Hat)

    In this briefing, Red Hat’s Daniel Messer gives an in-depth look at the state of Kubernetes Operators. He also delves into the Operator Framework, SDK, Lifecycle Manager and the Operator Hub.

  • OpenShift Commons Briefing: OpenShift 4.0 Release Update with Ali Mobrem

    In this briefing, Red Hat’s Ali Mobrem gives an in-depth look at the release plans for OpenShift 4.0, as well as a general overview of what will be changing in this platform update release.He discussed the use of Operators to deliver cluster management and automation to OpenShift 4.0 and the road ahead for upcoming releases.

  • Where container infrastructure and management investments yield ROI

    Containers and associated management utilities are the latest in a long line of open source software that has matured into production-worthy IT infrastructure. Along the way, IT pros learned that open source doesn't mean free.

    Consider open source as a software development model rather than a distribution platform. Container infrastructure is no different.

    Foundational container software, such as the Docker image format and runtime engine and the Kubernetes cluster manager, are open source tools. However, IT organizations that build production systems on a container model quickly realize that DIY is not a viable strategy.

Programming Leftovers

Graphics: NVIDIA Patches Security Issues and Igalia Reviews Its Graphics Activities

  • NVIDIA Patches Security Issues in GPU Display Driver for Windows, Linux
    NVIDIA released a security update for the NVIDIA GPU Display Driver software to patch eight security issues that could lead to code execution, escalation of privileges, denial of service, or information disclosure on both Windows and Linux machines.
  • Review of Igalia’s Graphics activities (2018)
    GL_ARB_gl_spirv is an OpenGL extension whose purpose is to enable an OpenGL program to consume SPIR-V shaders. In the case of GL_ARB_spirv_extensions, it provides a mechanism by which an OpenGL implementation would be able to announce which particular SPIR-V extensions it supports, which is a nice complement to GL_ARB_gl_spirv. As both extensions, GL_ARB_gl_spirv and GL_ARB_spirv_extensions, are core functionality in OpenGL 4.6, the drivers need to provide them in order to be compliant with that version.

Latest in GNU/Linux on Chromebooks

  • Audio playback for Linux on Chromebooks arrives in latest Chrome OS 74 Dev Channel release
    Google released version 74.0.3713.0 to the Chrome OS 74 Dev Channel on Monday and there are over 500 mentions of “Crostini”, the project that brought Linux support to Chromebooks. I’m still poring through the changelog, but I immediately noticed a mention of audio support. I tested it, and after a few commands in the Terminal as well as a few reboots, I got it to work.
  • This Feature Could Make Chromebook Tablet Mode Much Smoother, And You Could Help Make It Happen!
    It is no secret that one of the big struggles right now for Chrome OS, Chromebooks, detachables, and tablets is overview and split-screen mode. While the majority of the OS can run smooth on various chipsets, we see severely crippled performance across the board when it comes to both the overview mode and split-screen views. We’ve detailed a bit about this issue and the fixes being worked on, but the fixes outlined in that article are really more about the overview mode in both desktop and tablet mode.

Android Leftovers

