today's leftovers
OVH is bringing its OpenStack-based public cloud to Asia Pacific
Open source infrastructure services will be delivered from Singapore and Sydney.
Dating
I recently wrote a post for the FSF on dating as a free software issue. It’s also something I talked about at SFScon back in November. I wanted to write a bit about it for my own blog, to reflect my own ideas and not just those of the FSF, as well as provide a bit of a summary from my talk. My slides from SFScon are available on Gitlab. The talk is only 15 minutes long, so I recommend checking it out if you want to listen.
I wanted to have some fun when talking about software freedom. I feel like when we talk about the rights of users we have a tendency to focus on the extreme cases of freedom: dissidents, whistleblowers, and revolutionaries. We think about people whose lives literally depend on their technology. In doing so, we tend to ignore the less showy ways people’s lives depend on their technology — I talked about my own experiences of life-saving technology at SeaGL.
[...]
One of the things I talked about is the opacity of algorithms. Algorithms have been shown to be racist and sexist. Tinder likes to occasionally show men to lesbians.
Teaching scientists how to share code
The Open Science MOOC is divided into 10 core modules, from the principles of open science to becoming an open science advocate.
Atypon acquires Authorea and Manuscripts and signals its plans for open science
Atypon has announced today its acquisition of two authoring platforms – Authorea and Manuscripts – enabling the company to provide free HTML-first authoring and collaboration tools for researchers. Already used by over 200,000 researchers across the globe, these tools enable researchers to write, cite, collaborate, host data, and publish.
"We were incredibly impressed with the teams at Authorea and Manuscripts, and how they quickly developed innovative solutions to the challenges their founders faced in their own research careers," said Atypon's Chairman, Georgios Papadopoulos. "We share a vision to help researchers be successful – to provide them with tools that simplify their communications and help with organizing so they can spend more of their time progressing science and their careers."
Ubuntu MATE 18.04.2 Is Coming To The Raspberry Pi 3
I finally bought myself a Raspberry Pi Model 3 B+ and I've been discovering an endless amount of cool projects to spend far too much time on when I'm not indulging in retro gaming nostalgia. For example, did you know you can create your own personal DropBox-style file and backup server without even using the command line? But let's get to why you're here. The $35 single-board computer is about to get some fresh Ubuntu MATE, courtesy of Canonical's Martin Wimpress. Wimpress recently announced that he's working on Ubuntu MATE 18.04.2 images for the Raspberry Pi 2 and Raspberry Pi 3/3+. Just 24 hours ago he stated there was "nothing exciting to report just yet." Today on Twitter he reports that "bootable images are a thing" and "the essential stuff works." Well, that was speedy.
MariaDB readies new enterprise server
At its annual user and developer conference MariaDB OpenWorks in Manhattan's Financial District, MariaDB Corp announced it's releasing a new version of its MariaDB, MySQL-compatible database management system (DBMS), MariaDB Enterprise Server 10.4. This new business server comes with more powerful and fine-grained auditing, faster, highly reliable backups for large databases, and end-to-end encryption for all data at rest in MariaDB clusters. This is the MariaDB for demanding companies that want the best possible DBMS. MariaDB Enterprise Server, which will be released in 2019's second quarter, remains fully open source. Going forward, it will be the default version for MariaDB Platform on-prem or in the cloud customers. MariaDB CEO Michael Howard wants to make sure that MariaDB users and developers know that MariaDB Community Server is not becoming a second-class citizen. MariaDB's corporate side will continue to collaborate with the community.
Linux-powered IoT gateways offer LTE and Wirepas Mesh
SolidRun has launched a Linux-driven line of i.MX6-based “SolidSense N6 Edge Gateways” available in indoor, outdoor, and industrial models with WiFi, BT, BLE, LTE, GPS, and Wirepas Mesh support. SolidRun has introduced the first in a line of SolidSense Edge Gateways for IoT aggregation and edge computing that will be offered in indoor, outdoor and industrial form factors with a range of processor options. The currently available SolidSense N6 Edge Gateways run Linux on SolidRun’s NXP i.MX6 based computer-on-modules, which appear to be the latest versions of the same MicroSom modules that power its HummingBoard SBCs.
