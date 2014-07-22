At its annual user and developer conference MariaDB OpenWorks in Manhattan's Financial District, MariaDB Corp announced it's releasing a new version of its MariaDB, MySQL-compatible database management system (DBMS), MariaDB Enterprise Server 10.4. This new business server comes with more powerful and fine-grained auditing, faster, highly reliable backups for large databases, and end-to-end encryption for all data at rest in MariaDB clusters. This is the MariaDB for demanding companies that want the best possible DBMS. MariaDB Enterprise Server, which will be released in 2019's second quarter, remains fully open source. Going forward, it will be the default version for MariaDB Platform on-prem or in the cloud customers. MariaDB CEO Michael Howard wants to make sure that MariaDB users and developers know that MariaDB Community Server is not becoming a second-class citizen. MariaDB's corporate side will continue to collaborate with the community.

I finally bought myself a Raspberry Pi Model 3 B+ and I've been discovering an endless amount of cool projects to spend far too much time on when I'm not indulging in retro gaming nostalgia. For example, did you know you can create your own personal DropBox-style file and backup server without even using the command line? But let's get to why you're here. The $35 single-board computer is about to get some fresh Ubuntu MATE, courtesy of Canonical's Martin Wimpress. Wimpress recently announced that he's working on Ubuntu MATE 18.04.2 images for the Raspberry Pi 2 and Raspberry Pi 3/3+. Just 24 hours ago he stated there was "nothing exciting to report just yet." Today on Twitter he reports that "bootable images are a thing" and "the essential stuff works." Well, that was speedy.

Linux-powered IoT gateways offer LTE and Wirepas Mesh SolidRun has launched a Linux-driven line of i.MX6-based “SolidSense N6 Edge Gateways” available in indoor, outdoor, and industrial models with WiFi, BT, BLE, LTE, GPS, and Wirepas Mesh support. SolidRun has introduced the first in a line of SolidSense Edge Gateways for IoT aggregation and edge computing that will be offered in indoor, outdoor and industrial form factors with a range of processor options. The currently available SolidSense N6 Edge Gateways run Linux on SolidRun’s NXP i.MX6 based computer-on-modules, which appear to be the latest versions of the same MicroSom modules that power its HummingBoard SBCs.