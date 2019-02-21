Server administrators looking for an easy way to update and access systems remotely using a web interface may be interested in a tutorial created by developer Mehedi Shakeel and currently published the Hackster.io website. Check out the video below to learn more about how you can create your very own Webmin powered administration system complete with web browser interface and all run using the Raspberry Pi mini PC. For those of you not familiar with Webmin is a web-based interface for system administration for Unix. Using any modern web browser, you can setup user accounts, Apache, DNS, file sharing and much more. Also: Webmin System Administration Web Interface for Raspberry Pi

mesa 19.0.0-rc6 Hi List, Sorry for the short summary, it took me longer to get the release ready than normal and I'm running a bit short on time. Mesa 19.0.0-rc6 is now available for your general consumption. Lots and lots in this release candidate, mostly Intel, AMD, and NIR changes, but with a few other things thrown in for good measure. The list of opened bugs blocking the 19.0 release is starting to get small, and several more bugs should be closed soon, so I'm hoping that this will be the last rc for 19.0 and the release can happen next week. Dylan