Programming: Clang, Eclipse, Qt, Python and More
-
The New Features & Changes With The LLVM Clang 8.0 Compiler Stack
If all goes well, LLVM 8.0 will ship as soon as tomorrow along with the Clang 8.0 C/C++ compiler and the other sub-projects for this open-source compiler stack. Here's a look at what LLVM 8 means for developers.
-
Eclipse IoT Milestones, Bare-Metal Cloud Computing Risk, Purism Announces PureBoot, Go 1.12 Released, and Qualcomm and Thundercomm Launched a Robotics RB3 Platform that runs Linux with Robot Operating System
The Eclipse Foundation this morning announced that Eclipse IoT, "a leading collaboration of vendors working together to define an open, modular architecture to accelerate commercial IoT adoption", has reached "3 million lines of code, 41 member companies, 37 IoT projects and 350 contributors". See the Eclipse IoT website for more on how "Eclipse IoT is the open source center of gravity for IoT". Eclipse IoT also wants to hear your thoughts and invites you to take its 2019 IoT Developer Survey.
-
On the Delivery of Data Science Projects – talk for Business, Analytics and Data Science meetup
Last night I spoke at Pivigo’s Business, Analytics and Data Science meetup (thanks for having me!). I spoke on the key points that I cover in my public training (Successfully Delivering Data Science Projects) aimed at the meetup’s audience where many folk are earlier on their data science journey.
-
MQTT version 5 updates and how they apply to Qt MQTT
Previously I have been writing about how topics in messages can have a significant impact on the amount of data for publishing via MQTT. Since then the MQTT version 5 standard has been released and first implementations are available. Naturally, Qt MQTT follows along and this post will reflect how new features in the standard are available in our Qt for Automation module.
In this post, we will not go into every detail of the updated specification, but rather showcase some highlights and benefits for upgrading to the latest versions.
Also, before we forget, make sure to sign up for my upcoming webinar on the same topic. Tune in and discuss!
-
RabbitMQ Scrapy Item Publisher in Python
-
How I Write Books about Python
I get asked questions about my book writing process from time to time and I have been meaning to write about this topic for a while. The main reason I wrote my first book, Python 101, was because of the readers on my blog. They had been encouraging me to write a book on wxPython for a while and I decided that I should start by writing an introductory book so I wouldn’t need to include a bunch of introductory information in my intermediate level book if I ever got around to writing it.
When I was writing that book, I had to search for ways to generate PDF, mobi (Kindle) and epub formats. I skipped Microsoft Word because I hadn’t seen good ways to convert that document type to other file types and it didn’t work well cross-platform anyway.
-
PyBites: PyBites Twitter Digest - Issue 02, 2019
-
Generating Beautiful Code Snippets with Carbon and Selenium
-
PyCoder’s Weekly: Issue #357 (Feb. 26, 2019)
-
Test and Code: 66: Brian is interviewed by Phil Burgess
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 601 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Security: 4G and 5G, ETS (or eTLS) and the Latest FUD
Raspberry Pi and Webmin offer easy Unix administration
Server administrators looking for an easy way to update and access systems remotely using a web interface may be interested in a tutorial created by developer Mehedi Shakeel and currently published the Hackster.io website. Check out the video below to learn more about how you can create your very own Webmin powered administration system complete with web browser interface and all run using the Raspberry Pi mini PC. For those of you not familiar with Webmin is a web-based interface for system administration for Unix. Using any modern web browser, you can setup user accounts, Apache, DNS, file sharing and much more. Also: Webmin System Administration Web Interface for Raspberry Pi
mesa 19.0.0-rc6
Hi List, Sorry for the short summary, it took me longer to get the release ready than normal and I'm running a bit short on time. Mesa 19.0.0-rc6 is now available for your general consumption. Lots and lots in this release candidate, mostly Intel, AMD, and NIR changes, but with a few other things thrown in for good measure. The list of opened bugs blocking the 19.0 release is starting to get small, and several more bugs should be closed soon, so I'm hoping that this will be the last rc for 19.0 and the release can happen next week. Dylan Also: Mesa 19.0-RC6 Released With Many Intel & Radeon Fixes
Graphics: X.Org Server 1.20.4 and AMD Work
Recent comments
3 min 16 sec ago
35 min 10 sec ago
36 min 23 sec ago
38 min 33 sec ago
4 hours 48 min ago
5 hours 32 min ago
12 hours 58 min ago
13 hours 3 min ago
13 hours 7 min ago
14 hours 10 min ago