Games and Wine: GOG Layoffs, Talos Principle, GNU/Linux as "the Best Development Environment" for Games and More Wine Work
-
GOG are ending their 'Fair Price Package program', soon after letting staff go
It appears things aren't going overly well for game store GOG at the moment, under increasing competition they're starting to feel the heat.
First of all, in a report on Kotaku, GOG recently confirmed that they let go a bunch of staff. They claimed it was only "around a dozen of positions" while also bringing in new staff in other positions. Fair enough, that all sounds quite normal in the business world.
-
Facing Financial Pressures, GOG Quietly Lays Off At Least A Dozen Staff
Amid a month full of mass layoffs across the video game industry, the digital store GOG quietly let go of what it says was a dozen staff last week. GOG, which is owned by The Witcher 3 publisher CD Projekt, did not say why the layoffs happened, but one laid-off staffer tells Kotaku that the store has been in financial trouble.
-
A Final Look At The OpenGL vs. Vulkan Performance For Talos Principle
The Talos Principle was the launch title for Vulkan 1.0 when the graphics API debuted three years ago as an alternative to Croteam's OpenGL renderer. Since then Croteam has rolled out its Vulkan support to their other games and now they are in the process of finally phasing out the OpenGL renderer with The Talos Principle. Here's a last look at how the OpenGL and Vulkan performance compares for this multi-platform game.
-
The Talos Principle Build 418338 is available in open beta!
-
Could Linux be made "the best development environment" for games?
It is fairly well established that Linux is not the #1 game development platform at this point in time. It is also unlikely to be the most popular one any time soon due to reasons of economics and inertia. A more interesting question, then, would be can it be made the best one? The one developers favour over all others? The one that is so smooth and where things work so well together that developers feel comfortable and productive in it? So productive that whenever they use some other environment, they get aggravated by being forced to use such a substandard platform?
-
Raptor Engineering Helping To Improve POWER Support In Wine, Eyes Hangover
In hoping to improve the situation for running Windows programs on POWER9 hardware under Linux, Raptor Engineering has contributed a set of patches so far for bringing PowerPC 64-bit little endian support to Wine's library. This is great news if you are a current Talos II customer or hoping to get one of the lower-priced POWER9 Blackbird systems from the company this year.
Ultimately the goal is to allow Windows x86/x64 programs to run on Raptor's POWER hardware under Linux. This was motivated by the recent work by Wine developers on the new "Hangover" effort to run Windows x86_64 programs on 64-bit ARM. But instead of running on 64-bit ARM, the hope is the Hangover developers will also begin to support the IBM Power architecture.
-
DXVK 1.0 Released (Vulkan-based Compatibility Layer For Direct3D 11/10)
The latest DXVK 1.0 adds an option to show the current D3D feature level in the DXVK HUD. This is especially useful if you're interesting in knowing the feature set supported for a particular Direct3D 10 game. This isn't particularly useful for D3D 11 games, since this will show 11_0 for almost all games. To see this information, export DXVK_HUD=api.
What's more, with this release two new Vulkan extensions are used (VK_EXT_memory_priority and VK_EXT_memory_budget) if they are available. These extensions improve behavior under memory pressure, and report available VRAM more accurately to applications.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 625 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Security: 4G and 5G, ETS (or eTLS) and the Latest FUD
Raspberry Pi and Webmin offer easy Unix administration
Server administrators looking for an easy way to update and access systems remotely using a web interface may be interested in a tutorial created by developer Mehedi Shakeel and currently published the Hackster.io website. Check out the video below to learn more about how you can create your very own Webmin powered administration system complete with web browser interface and all run using the Raspberry Pi mini PC. For those of you not familiar with Webmin is a web-based interface for system administration for Unix. Using any modern web browser, you can setup user accounts, Apache, DNS, file sharing and much more. Also: Webmin System Administration Web Interface for Raspberry Pi
mesa 19.0.0-rc6
Hi List, Sorry for the short summary, it took me longer to get the release ready than normal and I'm running a bit short on time. Mesa 19.0.0-rc6 is now available for your general consumption. Lots and lots in this release candidate, mostly Intel, AMD, and NIR changes, but with a few other things thrown in for good measure. The list of opened bugs blocking the 19.0 release is starting to get small, and several more bugs should be closed soon, so I'm hoping that this will be the last rc for 19.0 and the release can happen next week. Dylan Also: Mesa 19.0-RC6 Released With Many Intel & Radeon Fixes
Graphics: X.Org Server 1.20.4 and AMD Work
Recent comments
3 min 16 sec ago
35 min 10 sec ago
36 min 23 sec ago
38 min 33 sec ago
4 hours 48 min ago
5 hours 32 min ago
12 hours 58 min ago
13 hours 3 min ago
13 hours 7 min ago
14 hours 10 min ago