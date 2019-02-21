Graphics: X.Org Server 1.20.4 and AMD Work
xorg-server 1.20.4
A variety of bugfixes across the board, but primarily in Xwayland. Thanks to all who contributed with testing and fixes! A. Wilcox (1): DRI2: Add another Coffeelake PCI ID Adam Jackson (6): automake: Distribute meson's configure header templates dri3: Fix XACE access mode for open and get_supported_modifiers mi: When {en,dis}abling extensions, match names case-insensitively vnd: Fix a silly memory leak gitlab: Skip the docker-in-docker step xserver 1.20.4 Alan Coopersmith (3): Update README for gitlab migration Update configure.ac bug URL for gitlab migration os: Report errors opening authorization file (#469) Ilia Mirkin (1): modesetting: fix conn_id termination and potential overrun by 1 byte Lionel Landwerlin (1): present: fix compile warning with debug traces Lyude Paul (1): modesetting: Actually disable CRTCs in legacy mode Maya Rashish (2): Fix typo in error message xfree86: Try nouveau on NetBSD as well. Michel Daenzer (2): travis: Use a single meson invocation Make artifacts of piglit results if job fails Michel Dänzer (22): xwayland: Plug leaks in xwl_present_sync_callback xwayland: Use xwl_present_reset_timer in xwl_present_timer_callback xwayland: Rename xwl_present_events_notify to xwl_present_msc_bump xwayland: Complete "synchronous" Present flips from xwl_present_msc_bump xwayland: Replace xwl_window::present_window with ::present_flipped xwayland: Add xwl_present_unrealize_window xwayland: Don't need xwl_window anymore in xwl_present_queue_vblank xwayland: Don't take buffer release queue into account for frame timer glamor: Check that storage format is compatible with RENDER format xfree86/modes: Don't clobber gamma LUT of compatibility output's CRTC Drop Travis Linux build in favour of GitLab CI gitlab-ci: Docker image can be generated as part of pipeline test: Use .../piglit instead of .../piglit-*.py gitlab-ci: Set LC_ALL=C.UTF-8 gitlab-ci: Only run docker-image stage if relevant source files change gitlab-ci: Don't rely on $CI_PROJECT_NAME gitlab-ci: Add ccache to docker image, and leave in autotools gitlab-ci: Use ccache gitlab-ci: Add autotools build & test job present/wnmd: Allow flipping if the window pixmap matches the toplevel's glx,xquartz: Fix make distcheck gitlab-ci: Run make distcheck in autotools build & test job Olivier Fourdan (3): present/wnmd: Fix use after free on CRTC removal xwayland: do not crash if `gbm_bo_create()` fails xwayland: handle case without any crtc Peter Harris (1): os: Fix GetTimeInMicros resolution Peter Hutterer (2): test: fix failing tests Xi: lock the input thread for any pointer barrier list manipulation
X.Org Server 1.20.4 Released With XWayland Fixes
Adam Jackson of Red Hat has issued the X.Org Server 1.20.4 point release with the latest stable updates primarily consisting of XWayland enhancements.
AMDVLK 2019.Q1.6 Vulkan Driver Released
Normally AMD developers update the AMDVLK public source repositories on a weekly basis, but for whatever reason that hasn't been communicated, there hadn't been any source pushes in three weeks. But today that changed with AMDVLK 2019.Q1.6. While it's three weeks worth of changes, the work isn't too particularly exciting. As a reminder, AMDVLK is the official AMD open-source Vulkan driver derived from the same sources as their Windows driver as well as what is used by the Radeon Software PRO driver. RADV is the Mesa-based, open-source Radeon Vulkan driver alternative to AMDVLK.
AMD SEV Firmware Added To Linux-Firmware Tree For Easier Updating
For those making use of Secure Encrypted Virtualization for secure VMs running on AMD EPYC platforms, the firmware bits required for supporting SEV have now been added to the linux-firmware.git tree to allow for easier updating to this virtualization security feature.
Security: 4G and 5G, ETS (or eTLS) and the Latest FUD
Raspberry Pi and Webmin offer easy Unix administration
Server administrators looking for an easy way to update and access systems remotely using a web interface may be interested in a tutorial created by developer Mehedi Shakeel and currently published the Hackster.io website. Check out the video below to learn more about how you can create your very own Webmin powered administration system complete with web browser interface and all run using the Raspberry Pi mini PC. For those of you not familiar with Webmin is a web-based interface for system administration for Unix. Using any modern web browser, you can setup user accounts, Apache, DNS, file sharing and much more. Also: Webmin System Administration Web Interface for Raspberry Pi
mesa 19.0.0-rc6
Hi List, Sorry for the short summary, it took me longer to get the release ready than normal and I'm running a bit short on time. Mesa 19.0.0-rc6 is now available for your general consumption. Lots and lots in this release candidate, mostly Intel, AMD, and NIR changes, but with a few other things thrown in for good measure. The list of opened bugs blocking the 19.0 release is starting to get small, and several more bugs should be closed soon, so I'm hoping that this will be the last rc for 19.0 and the release can happen next week. Dylan Also: Mesa 19.0-RC6 Released With Many Intel & Radeon Fixes
