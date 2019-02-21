Language Selection

mesa 19.0.0-rc6

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 27th of February 2019 04:48:26 AM
Graphics/Benchmarks

Hi List,

Sorry for the short summary, it took me longer to get the release ready than
normal and I'm running a bit short on time.

Mesa 19.0.0-rc6 is now available for your general consumption. Lots and lots in
this release candidate, mostly Intel, AMD, and NIR changes, but with a few other
things thrown in for good measure.

The list of opened bugs blocking the 19.0 release is starting to get small, and
several more bugs should be closed soon, so I'm hoping that this will be the
last rc for 19.0 and the release can happen next week.

Dylan

Also: Mesa 19.0-RC6 Released With Many Intel & Radeon Fixes

mesa 19.0.0-rc6

Graphics: X.Org Server 1.20.4 and AMD Work

  • xorg-server 1.20.4
    A variety of bugfixes across the board, but primarily in Xwayland.
Thanks to all who contributed with testing and fixes!

A. Wilcox (1):
      DRI2: Add another Coffeelake PCI ID

Adam Jackson (6):
      automake: Distribute meson's configure header templates
      dri3: Fix XACE access mode for open and get_supported_modifiers
      mi: When {en,dis}abling extensions, match names case-insensitively
      vnd: Fix a silly memory leak
      gitlab: Skip the docker-in-docker step
      xserver 1.20.4

Alan Coopersmith (3):
      Update README for gitlab migration
      Update configure.ac bug URL for gitlab migration
      os: Report errors opening authorization file (#469)

Ilia Mirkin (1):
      modesetting: fix conn_id termination and potential overrun by 1 byte

Lionel Landwerlin (1):
      present: fix compile warning with debug traces

Lyude Paul (1):
      modesetting: Actually disable CRTCs in legacy mode

Maya Rashish (2):
      Fix typo in error message
      xfree86: Try nouveau on NetBSD as well.

Michel Daenzer (2):
      travis: Use a single meson invocation
      Make artifacts of piglit results if job fails

Michel Dänzer (22):
      xwayland: Plug leaks in xwl_present_sync_callback
      xwayland: Use xwl_present_reset_timer in xwl_present_timer_callback
      xwayland: Rename xwl_present_events_notify to xwl_present_msc_bump
      xwayland: Complete "synchronous" Present flips from xwl_present_msc_bump
      xwayland: Replace xwl_window::present_window with ::present_flipped
      xwayland: Add xwl_present_unrealize_window
      xwayland: Don't need xwl_window anymore in xwl_present_queue_vblank
      xwayland: Don't take buffer release queue into account for frame timer
      glamor: Check that storage format is compatible with RENDER format
      xfree86/modes: Don't clobber gamma LUT of compatibility output's CRTC
      Drop Travis Linux build in favour of GitLab CI
      gitlab-ci: Docker image can be generated as part of pipeline
      test: Use .../piglit instead of .../piglit-*.py
      gitlab-ci: Set LC_ALL=C.UTF-8
      gitlab-ci: Only run docker-image stage if relevant source files change
      gitlab-ci: Don't rely on $CI_PROJECT_NAME
      gitlab-ci: Add ccache to docker image, and leave in autotools
      gitlab-ci: Use ccache
      gitlab-ci: Add autotools build & test job
      present/wnmd: Allow flipping if the window pixmap matches the toplevel's
      glx,xquartz: Fix make distcheck
      gitlab-ci: Run make distcheck in autotools build & test job

Olivier Fourdan (3):
      present/wnmd: Fix use after free on CRTC removal
      xwayland: do not crash if `gbm_bo_create()` fails
      xwayland: handle case without any crtc

Peter Harris (1):
      os: Fix GetTimeInMicros resolution

Peter Hutterer (2):
      test: fix failing tests
      Xi: lock the input thread for any pointer barrier list manipulation
  • X.Org Server 1.20.4 Released With XWayland Fixes
    Adam Jackson of Red Hat has issued the X.Org Server 1.20.4 point release with the latest stable updates primarily consisting of XWayland enhancements.
  • AMDVLK 2019.Q1.6 Vulkan Driver Released
    Normally AMD developers update the AMDVLK public source repositories on a weekly basis, but for whatever reason that hasn't been communicated, there hadn't been any source pushes in three weeks. But today that changed with AMDVLK 2019.Q1.6. While it's three weeks worth of changes, the work isn't too particularly exciting. As a reminder, AMDVLK is the official AMD open-source Vulkan driver derived from the same sources as their Windows driver as well as what is used by the Radeon Software PRO driver. RADV is the Mesa-based, open-source Radeon Vulkan driver alternative to AMDVLK.
  • AMD SEV Firmware Added To Linux-Firmware Tree For Easier Updating
    For those making use of Secure Encrypted Virtualization for secure VMs running on AMD EPYC platforms, the firmware bits required for supporting SEV have now been added to the linux-firmware.git tree to allow for easier updating to this virtualization security feature.

