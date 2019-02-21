Security: 4G and 5G, ETS (or eTLS) and the Latest FUD
-
4G/5G Vulnerabilities Lets Attackers Track Phones And Intercept Texts
A recent report published by Techcrunch has revealed that newer broadband cellular network technologies including 4G and 5G are vulnerable to a number of privacy attacks.
-
New flaws in 4G, 5G allow attackers to intercept calls and track phone locations
-
New B0r0nt0K ransomware roughs up Linux servers [Ed: This impacts already-compromised boxes and has little/nothing to do with "Linux"; in fact, Windows too gets mentioned.]
-
ETS Isn't TLS and You Shouldn't Use It
The good news: TLS 1.3 is available, and the protocol, which powers HTTPS and many other encrypted communications, is better and more secure than its predecessors (including SSL).
The bad news: Thanks to a financial industry group called BITS, there’s a look-alike protocol brewing called called ETS (or eTLS) that intentionally disables important security measures in TLS 1.3. If someone suggests that you should deploy ETS instead of TLS 1.3, they are selling you snake oil and you should run in the other direction as fast as you can.
-
Open Source Maintainers Want to Reduce Application Security Risk [Ed: LF entertaining and giving a platform to Microsoft partners whose job is to demonise FOSS and sell proprietary software]
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 572 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Security: 4G and 5G, ETS (or eTLS) and the Latest FUD
Raspberry Pi and Webmin offer easy Unix administration
Server administrators looking for an easy way to update and access systems remotely using a web interface may be interested in a tutorial created by developer Mehedi Shakeel and currently published the Hackster.io website. Check out the video below to learn more about how you can create your very own Webmin powered administration system complete with web browser interface and all run using the Raspberry Pi mini PC. For those of you not familiar with Webmin is a web-based interface for system administration for Unix. Using any modern web browser, you can setup user accounts, Apache, DNS, file sharing and much more. Also: Webmin System Administration Web Interface for Raspberry Pi
mesa 19.0.0-rc6
Hi List, Sorry for the short summary, it took me longer to get the release ready than normal and I'm running a bit short on time. Mesa 19.0.0-rc6 is now available for your general consumption. Lots and lots in this release candidate, mostly Intel, AMD, and NIR changes, but with a few other things thrown in for good measure. The list of opened bugs blocking the 19.0 release is starting to get small, and several more bugs should be closed soon, so I'm hoping that this will be the last rc for 19.0 and the release can happen next week. Dylan Also: Mesa 19.0-RC6 Released With Many Intel & Radeon Fixes
Graphics: X.Org Server 1.20.4 and AMD Work
Recent comments
3 min 16 sec ago
35 min 10 sec ago
36 min 23 sec ago
38 min 33 sec ago
4 hours 48 min ago
5 hours 32 min ago
12 hours 58 min ago
13 hours 3 min ago
13 hours 7 min ago
14 hours 10 min ago