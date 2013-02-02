Software: Vorta, SUSE Manager and GNU
-
Securely And Efficiently Backup Data On Linux Or macOS With Vorta (BorgBackup GUI)
Vorta is a fairly new GUI for BorgBackup (or Borg for short), a command line backup tool with encryption, deduplication, compression and validation. Both Vorta and BorgBackup are free and open source software, and they run on Linux and macOS.
-
Tool Up – Working with Containers and SUSE Manager
SUSE Manager is a powerful solution for configuring, managing, and auditing your Linux systems in container environments.
Container technology has revolutionized the IT industry, but containers can place big demands on IT departments and budgets. If you want to maximize efficiency and minimize downtime, you need tools for configuring, managing, updating, and auditing the Linux container runtime environment. Many organizations run applications in VMs, on bare metal systems, and in containers, and the proliferation of tools and procedures necessary for managing all lifecycle phases of all those instances can cause serious headaches for your IT staff—unless you get smart and tool up.
SUSE Manager is a single application that lets you manage the complete lifecycle of your Linux-based workloads running on containers, VMs, or bare metal. SUSE Manager extends the power and reach of a single admin, improving efficiency and reducing the learning curve for new staff. Close support for the Kubernetes orchestration system completes the picture of SUSE Manager as a powerful solution for managing Linux in container-based environments.
-
dico @ Savannah: Version 2.8
-
GNU Spotlight with Mike Gerwitz: 21 new GNU releases!
binutils-2.32
bison-3.3.2
cflow-1.6
ddrescue-1.24
freedink-109.6
gama-2.03
gcc-8.3.0
glibc-2.29
gnupg-2.2.13
gprolog-1.4.5
libextractor-1.9
libidn2-2.1.1a
libmicrohttpd-0.9.63
librejs-7.19rc3
mailutils-3.6
mcsim-6.1.0
mpfr-4.0.2
octave-5.1.0
parallel-20190222
tar-1.32
texinfo-6.6
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 541 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Security: 4G and 5G, ETS (or eTLS) and the Latest FUD
Raspberry Pi and Webmin offer easy Unix administration
Server administrators looking for an easy way to update and access systems remotely using a web interface may be interested in a tutorial created by developer Mehedi Shakeel and currently published the Hackster.io website. Check out the video below to learn more about how you can create your very own Webmin powered administration system complete with web browser interface and all run using the Raspberry Pi mini PC. For those of you not familiar with Webmin is a web-based interface for system administration for Unix. Using any modern web browser, you can setup user accounts, Apache, DNS, file sharing and much more. Also: Webmin System Administration Web Interface for Raspberry Pi
mesa 19.0.0-rc6
Hi List, Sorry for the short summary, it took me longer to get the release ready than normal and I'm running a bit short on time. Mesa 19.0.0-rc6 is now available for your general consumption. Lots and lots in this release candidate, mostly Intel, AMD, and NIR changes, but with a few other things thrown in for good measure. The list of opened bugs blocking the 19.0 release is starting to get small, and several more bugs should be closed soon, so I'm hoping that this will be the last rc for 19.0 and the release can happen next week. Dylan Also: Mesa 19.0-RC6 Released With Many Intel & Radeon Fixes
Graphics: X.Org Server 1.20.4 and AMD Work
Recent comments
3 min 16 sec ago
35 min 10 sec ago
36 min 23 sec ago
38 min 33 sec ago
4 hours 48 min ago
5 hours 32 min ago
12 hours 58 min ago
13 hours 3 min ago
13 hours 7 min ago
14 hours 10 min ago