City of Nijmegen reinvigorates OSS policy, forcing interoperability

Nijmegen, the oldest and 10th largest city of the Netherlands, is reinvigorating its open source policy. Last month, the City Council unanimously adopted the resolution 'Nijmegen digitally independent'. The resolution basically requires the City to deploy both the mandatory and the recommended open standards listed by the Dutch Standardisation Forum for external as well as internal communications. At the same time, the City wants external suppliers to have sufficient experience with open source solutions, and to explicitly include open source alternatives in their consultancy recommendations. Read more

Import & Export Databases In MySQL Ubuntu CLI - Part 5

In this article of MySQL series, we'll learn importing & exporting DBs. When you work with SQL, you will often be taking backup of your databases. You will also be importing previously taken backups. All of this is an integral part of learning MySQL. Read more

