The first of the vulnerabilities is called Torpedo and exploits a weakness in the paging protocol which alerts your phone to incoming calls or texts. By starting and cancelling a bunch of calls in quick succession, you can send a paging message to the device without actually triggering an alert. Not only does this leave the door open to blocking or inserting messages, but it can also lead to two more attacks.

These are called Piercer and IMSI-Cracking, which use different methods but achieve the same thing. They let an attacker figure out your unique IMSI (International Mobile Subscriber Identity) number which leaves you wide open to remote eavesdropping, or even less welcome stalking.