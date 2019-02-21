Language Selection

Security: SEDC, FastMail, Mozilla, 5G, Lime

Wednesday 27th of February 2019 09:29:09 AM Filed under
Security
  • Plain wrong: Millions of utility customers’ passwords stored in plain text

    Those companies service 15 million or so clients (estimated from GIS data and in some cases from PR brags on the utility sites themselves). But the real number of affected Americans could easily be several times that large: SEDC itself claims that more than 250 utility companies use its software.

  • FastMail fears customer exodus due to encryption law

    Melbourne-based secure email provider FastMail says it has begun to see existing customers leave and potential customers go to other providers, and the reason cited is the government's encryption bill.

  • Mozilla may treat Aussie staff as 'insider threats' to code base

    In separate submissions to a senate inquiry examining the now-passed laws, the two technology companies raised concerns about how they could trust their workers.

    Both Mozilla and FastMail worry that individual employees could be targeted by law enforcement to make secret changes to systems.

  • 5G already has its own security flaws

    The first of the vulnerabilities is called Torpedo and exploits a weakness in the paging protocol which alerts your phone to incoming calls or texts. By starting and cancelling a bunch of calls in quick succession, you can send a paging message to the device without actually triggering an alert. Not only does this leave the door open to blocking or inserting messages, but it can also lead to two more attacks.

    These are called Piercer and IMSI-Cracking, which use different methods but achieve the same thing. They let an attacker figure out your unique IMSI (International Mobile Subscriber Identity) number which leaves you wide open to remote eavesdropping, or even less welcome stalking.

  • Lime warns riders about ‘sudden excessive braking’ due to firmware bug

    According to Lime, the bug occurs in “very rare cases,” usually when a rider is going downhill at top speed and hits a pothole or obstacle, the scooter will unexpectedly brake the front wheel, which has led to some riders being injured. Lime says that the issue isn’t common, with less than 0.0045 percent of all Lime rides encountering the problem, but the company is warning customers anyway and noting that they should use extra caution while the issue is being fixed.

City of Nijmegen reinvigorates OSS policy, forcing interoperability

Nijmegen, the oldest and 10th largest city of the Netherlands, is reinvigorating its open source policy. Last month, the City Council unanimously adopted the resolution 'Nijmegen digitally independent'. The resolution basically requires the City to deploy both the mandatory and the recommended open standards listed by the Dutch Standardisation Forum for external as well as internal communications. At the same time, the City wants external suppliers to have sufficient experience with open source solutions, and to explicitly include open source alternatives in their consultancy recommendations. Read more

Import & Export Databases In MySQL Ubuntu CLI - Part 5

In this article of MySQL series, we'll learn importing & exporting DBs. When you work with SQL, you will often be taking backup of your databases. You will also be importing previously taken backups. All of this is an integral part of learning MySQL. Read more

