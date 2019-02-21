Servers: Red Hat Openwashing, Red Hat Summit 2019 and Rancher Labs
Open Outlook: Emerging Technologies
If you look at Red Hat’s product portfolio, you’ll find one thing in common across the board — everything we ship today was once an immature technology you’d have been unwise to put into production. In some cases, it was even technology that may not have appeared to have production applications. The technologies we depend on today were once emerging technologies that weren’t guaranteed to make it into production.
Get ready to rock at Red Hat Summit 2019
Every year, one of the most exciting parts of Red Hat Summit is the entertainment. Two years ago, Red Hat Summit attendees watched as the Boston Red Sox took on the Baltimore Orioles at the iconic Fenway Park - president of Products and Technologies, Paul Cormier, even threw out the first pitch! Last year, we took it up a notch, attendees experienced a night of food, drinks, and music - featuring Grammy Award-winning band Weezer - at the San Francisco Armory.
Kubernetes Gets Smaller With K3S Project for the Edge
The open-source Kubernetes container orchestration platform has become a de facto standard for cloud-native computing, but there is at least one catch--it's not optimized by default for edge use cases.
On Feb. 26, Rancher Labs formally announced the launch of the open-source K3S effort that builds a lightweight implementation of Kubernetes that requires only a fraction of the storage and memory footprint of a regular Kubernetes installation. Kubernetes is also often referred to as K8S, and K3S is all about being a smaller version that takes less than half the size.
"We really have two goals with K3S: make Kubernetes small and consume less memory, and the other is make it really dead simple to operate," Sheng Liang, co-founder and CEO of Rancher Labs, told eWEEK.
