The open-source Kubernetes container orchestration platform has become a de facto standard for cloud-native computing, but there is at least one catch--it's not optimized by default for edge use cases.

On Feb. 26, Rancher Labs formally announced the launch of the open-source K3S effort that builds a lightweight implementation of Kubernetes that requires only a fraction of the storage and memory footprint of a regular Kubernetes installation. Kubernetes is also often referred to as K8S, and K3S is all about being a smaller version that takes less than half the size.

"We really have two goals with K3S: make Kubernetes small and consume less memory, and the other is make it really dead simple to operate," Sheng Liang, co-founder and CEO of Rancher Labs, told eWEEK.