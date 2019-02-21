today's leftovers
Linus Torvalds is wrong - PC not longer defines a platform
Yes, the ability to easily by a cheap whitebox PC from CompUSA was the important factor in making X86 dominate server space. But people get cheap servers from cloud now, and even that is getting out of fashion. Services like AWS lambda abstract the whole server away, and the instruction set becomes irrelevant. Which CPU and architecture will be used to run these "serverless" services is not going to depend on developers having Arm Linux Desktop PC's.
Of course there are still plenty of people like me who use Linux Desktop and run things locally. But in the big picture things are just going one way. The way where it gets easier to test things in your git-based CI loop rather than in local development setup.
But like Linus, I still do want to see an powerful PC-like Arm NUC or Laptop. One that could run mainline Linux kernel and offer a PC-like desktop experience. Not because ARM depends on it to succeed in server space (what it needs is out of scope for this blogpost) - but because PC's are useful in their own.
Debian Policy call for participation -- February 2019
Here’s are some of the bugs against the Debian Policy Manual. Please consider getting involved.
Nokia 1 Plus kernel source code already available, but you can't do anything with it
Just two days ago, HMD Global announced a slew of new budget phones — the Nokia 4.2, 3.2, and 1 Plus. HMD has already published the modified kernel source code for the Nokia 1 Plus, which in most cases would be exemplary, but there's nothing developers can make with it.
Continue developing the currency exchange application
Hi, after deep thought I have decided to continue developing the currency exchange application which I have created in the previous chapter and make it a standalone python application. In the previous chapter, we had created a simple interface which will display all the usd/world currencies exchange rate in a tkinter label which we will further modify this interface and make it displays the other currency pair as well as we progress, but before we go even further we do need to convert the currency ID to their real name first, for example, it is very hard for the first timer to know which currency is this by just look at its ID : CAD, if we can convert the ID to the name of that currency then it will be better, for example, CAD = Canadian Dollar. In this chapter, we will just go to make an API call for the ID and the name of all the available currencies and print them out under the console.
Amazon Adds RISC-V Support To FreeRTOS [Ed: What good is RISC-V when it’s totally (even physically) controlled by a secretive contractor of the Pentagon (might as well assume back doors and surveillance then)?]
Amazon has maintained their own version of FreeRTOS, the MIT-licensed real-time operating system designed for embedded devices that works with dozens of micro-controller platforms, where they have supported OTA updates, WiFi, Bluetooth LE, and other features. The latest feature addition to Amazon FreeRTOS is RISC-V support.
USB 3.2's horrible new branding scheme may create confusion for PC buyers
The USB standard has just gotten even more confusing for end users. If you're one of the three people in the world who actually knew the difference between USB 2.0, USB 3.0, USB 3.1 Gen 1/Gen 2, and so on, ...well, sorry: USB 3.2 has been announced, and all the names change once again.
Microsoft CEO defends $479 million contract with Pentagon after employee protest
The Microsoft workers in the letter asked Nadella and Microsoft President Brad Smith to cancel the company's plan to equip the U.S. military with HoloLens headsets, which will be used during combat.
Warren Buffett Joins the Crowd Struggling to Understand Oracle
SUSE, GroupLink, & TTP: FREE Resources for Academic Technology Teams (Recorded Webinar)
