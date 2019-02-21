Games: Disobedient Sheep, Space Haven, Aeon of Sands and More
Monster Prom: Second Term expands the already fun game in many ways
A DLC release that I missed from earlier this month, one I'm sad I missed because it's great! Monster Prom: Second Term is exactly what Monster Prom needed.
I'm not usually into such games, however it completely won me over when I tried the main game back in June last year. The problem, was that it started getting a bit stale and so an injection of new life was needed and that's what the Second Term DLC comes in.
Disobedient Sheep looks like a highly amusing local multiplayer game coming to Linux
Disobedient Sheep from developer SicklyDove games is a frantic and lighthearted sheep "herd 'em up" for 2 to 4 players.
Heroes Ravage returns to Kickstarter for a second try, this time as a single-player game
Heroes Ravage sadly failed the first time around on Kickstarter, it's back and this time they're going the single-player route with their rather unique idea.
Originally, it was a going to be a game with people playing online split across two teams of Villagers and Heroes. Heroes would fight monsters and loot, while Villagers prepared their houses with traps and eventually the two sides collide as the heroes attempts to steal their valuables. The idea now is still very similar, except they've cut it down to size into a single-player game where you're playing as a villager.
It's meant as a "satire to the entire genre", since a lot of games have you go around smashing all sorts of things for loot, only this time you're on the other side.
Beautiful point & click adventure 'LUNA The Shadow Dust' confirmed to be coming to Linux
After a successful Kickstarter back in 2016, LUNA The Shadow Dust development has been coming along nicely. However, a Linux version back then was only a "very high" possibility but it's now confirmed.
Spaceship colony sim 'Space Haven' looks incredible, now on Kickstarter and working well on Linux
Space Haven from the 3-man Finnish indie team Bugbyte ticks all the right boxes, it's a spaceship colony sim designed by and for fans of RimWorld.
Factorio has a major new experimental release out ready for testing, loads changed
Factorio, the excellent Early Access building and resource management game from Wube Software has a massive new release out ready for testing.
The experimental build 0.17 (and the 0.17.1 bugfix) include some ridiculously big changes for the game.
Aeon of Sands - The Trail, a unique dungeon crawling RPG is now on Linux
Aeon of Sands - The Trail is certainly attention-grabbing, with the retro look inspired by old dungeon crawlers mixed with some interesting story-telling where you create your own adventure.
7 of The Best Linux Distros in 2019
If you’re fresh to this whole Linux business, then it’s natural to feel a little overwhelmed if you’re migrating over from Windows or Mac OS. For that reason, you may want to start simple, and Linux Mint is just what you need. Mint comes packed with much of the software you need to get straight back into your workflow, such as LibreOffice and some decent onboard media software. You have a choice of four main desktop environments, with Cinnamon being the most Windows-like with its pseudo-Start menu (though MATE remains a popular choice too). It’s pretty light resource-wise, too, loading faster and using less memory than the all-popular Ubuntu. Mint is always in sync with the latest Ubuntu LTS releases, meaning you don’t need to worry about being left vulnerable during zero-day scares or malware outbreaks (well, no more so than the Ubuntu crew anyway). Keeping this in mind, some people might also recommend Ubuntu or Elementary OS, but we will stick with Linux Mint.
Mozilla: Themes for Firefox, Thunderbird and More
today's howtos
Thunderclap and Linux
Thunderbolt security has been in the news recently: researches presented a set of new vulnerabilities involving Thunderbolt which they named Thunderclap1. The authors built a "fake" network card2) and performed various DMA attacks and were able to temper with memory regions that their network card should have no access to whatsoever. In some way this is not all that surprising because the foundation of Thunderbolt are PCIe tunnels to external hardware and one of the reasons that PCIe is fast is because it can do direct memory access (DMA). The current primary defense against DMA attacks for Thunderbolt 3 are the security levels: if enabled (the default on most systems) it gives the software the ability to decide on a per device level to allow or deny PCIe tunnels (and with that potentially access to the all the memory via DMA)3. While not protecting from DMA attacks per se it protects from some — maybe the most — prominent threat scenarios4: 1) somebody plugging that evil device into your computer while you are away or 2) you have to plug in a device into your computer that you don't trust, i.e. a projector at a conference. On GNU/Linux boltd will authorize a plugged-in device only if an admin user is logged in and the screen is unlocked. For untrusted environments the authorization by boltd can be disabled, i.e. when you go to a conference, via the GNOME settings panel. The toggle is called "Direct Access" (see screenshot below).
