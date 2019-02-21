Servers: Red Hat, MariaDB, CentOS Turns 15 and IDG Turns Flamebait
Red Hat Launches New Certification Program to Support the Future of Telecommunications Innovations
Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE: RHT), the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today announced a new training and certification program emphasizing the next-generation of telecommunications innovation. The Red Hat Certified Architect Program in Telco Cloud focuses on the skills that telecommunications engineers need to build network functions virtualization (NFV) clouds, critical technologies that can help drive advanced services like 5G. Used by Rakuten Mobile Network, Inc., as part of their collaboration with Red Hat in building a fully virtualized core-to-edge NFV cloud, the program is designed to help Red Hat Certified Engineers and Red Hat Certified Architects gain the knowledge needed to effectively use virtualized and cloud-native functions in building telecommunications infrastructure and services.
MariaDB Boosts Security and Backup Features With Enterprise Database Server
Open source database vendor announces its biggest release yet as it pushes forward into the enterprise.
MariaDB announced its new Enterprise Server platform on Feb. 26, providing organization that rely on the database platform with increased quality and security alongside high-end features.
Among the new features in MariaDB Enterprise Server are data-at-rest encryption and enhanced data backup. Improved quality assurance and security hardnening are also core areas of focus for the product.
MariaDB announced it is releasing a new version of its MySQL-compatible database management system called MariaDB Enterprise Server 10.4. ZDNet reports that "This new business server comes with more powerful and fine-grained auditing, faster, highly reliable backups for large databases, and end-to-end encryption for all data at rest in MariaDB clusters." The MariaDB Enterprise Server will be available in the second quarter of this year and will be fully open source.
CentOS is celebrating its 15th birthday. As part of its birthday celebrations, the CentOS blog wants to talk with those who "were involved in the early days, as well as some that have joined later on, to talk about how and why people get involved in this project". If you're interested in telling your story, contact rbowen@centosproject.org for an interview.
Happy birthday, CentOS!
15 years ago, the CentOS project started up in order to fill a gap left by a change in the way that Red Hat decided to market their product.
Many of the people that were involved in those early days are still involved today, although in different capacities than they were then. Over they years, their involvement has changed, due to their own changing job responsibilities, as well as the shifting technological landscape.
CentOS 6 and Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6 Get Important Kernel Security Update
An important kernel security update has been released for the CentOS 6 and Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6 operating system series to address a recently discovered vulnerability and other bugs.
Marked by the Red Hat Product Security team as having an "Important" security impact, the new kernel security update contains a fix for a race condition vulnerability affecting the raw MIDI kernel driver that could lead to a double-free or double realloc, as well as a fix for a bug that caused apps compiled with GCC 4.4.7 to trigger a segmentation fault.
This kernel update removes a 64k limit check in the page fault handler in applications compiled with GNU Compiler Collection (GCC) version 4.4.7, ensuring the smooth running of these applications without triggering a segmentation fault. However, Red Hat noted that fact that removing the limit check has no impact on the integrity of the kernel itself.
